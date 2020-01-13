Election 2020: Cory Booker exits race, Steve Phillips blames ‘White man’s bump,’ racism

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker on Monday suspended his campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination after struggling since the start to break into double digits.

New polls didn’t point to any Booker success in upcoming races: 4% in Iowa, 3% in Nevada and Wisconsin and then only 2% in South Carolina.

“It was a difficult decision to make, but I got in this race to win, and I’ve always said I wouldn’t continue if there was no longer a path to victory,” Booker wrote.

“Our campaign has reached the point where we need more money to scale up and continue building a campaign that can win — money we don’t have, and money that is harder to raise because I won’t be on the next debate stage and because the urgent business of impeachment will rightly be keeping me in Washington.”

In a tweet, Booker said: “To my team, supporters, and everyone who gave me a shot—thank you. I am so proud of what we built, and I feel nothing but faith in what we can accomplish together.”

President Trump wasted no time hitting the Jersey Senator, tweeting: “Really Big Breaking News (Kidding): Booker, who was in zero polling territory, just dropped out of the Democrat Presidential Primary Race. Now I can rest easy tonight. I was sooo concerned that I would someday have to go head to head with him!”

Fox News noted that Booker is the latest candidate of color to exit the race, following the departure of California Sen. Kamala Harris, who is also black, and former Obama administration official Julian Castro, who was the only Latino in the field. The top tier candidates are all white: former Vice President Joe Biden, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

In response to news, Democracy in Color Founder Steve Phillips issued the following statement:

“The white man’s bump pushed Cory Booker out of the Democratic primary. The reality is that our primary process privileges white men above everyone else, at the expense of the party’s base. It’s no accident that there are no Black or Latino billionaires in this race.

“What this highlights even more is the imperative of making sure that the Democrats have a desegregated ticket this time. These white candidates should commit now to having a ticket that reflects the racial and gender diversity of the New American Majority.”

For more about the “The White Man’s Bump,” listen to Steve Phillips’ latest podcast here: http://democracyincolor. com/podcast

Booker’s departure leaves just three candidates of color in the Democratic field: Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick and businessman Andrew Yang.