Egypt Reopening Borders for Tourism

The Egyptian government has stated that after along time of banned tours & suspending international flights, Egypt will finally be reopened for tourism starting from the first of July mainly on the seaside as a first step to recover tourism and put it back on the right way. The government also stated that the areas that will be opened are Marsa Matrouh on the Mediterranean Sea, South Sinai so that tourists get the chance to visit Dahab and Sharm El-Sheikh and finally the coastal cities & resorts including Hurghada and Marsa Alam. International flights will be finally allowed to enter Egypt and tourists will be allowed to enjoy the incredible beaches and resorts in the least affected area by CoronaVirus.

It has been such hard time all over the world and it is now finally the chance for tourists to travel and enjoy the mesmerizing beauty of the land of Pharaohs through relaxing on the beautiful beaches, doing lots of bewitching water activities, and enjoying special tours to the different Egyptian historical cities and spots especially with the incredible offers and discounts offered by the Ministry of Tourism and all of the Egyptian travel agencies to encourage tourists to come to Egypt to enjoy their vacation after such a pandemic.

What are the entry requirements for tourists entering Egypt?

There were a few details that were released on June 22nd about new requirements for tourists who are about to visit Egypt during COVID-19 and they will be required to submit a valid Health Insurance Policy to the authorities of the Egyptian airport as part of the safety measures that will be taken for all travelers to limit the spread of COVID-19 and that news was announced by the Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, Khalid Anany. Regarding the usual requirements which tourists need to submit to enter Egypt, here are they:

A Passport

In order to travel to Egypt, you need to have with you a signed passport that should be valid for at least 6 months from the date of your arrival. Your passport shouldn’t be separating, torn, or frayed in any way and it should have at least one blank visa page.

Photographs

You must provide two colored passport-type photographs which should be taken at least three months prior to your arrival and they must be printed on high quality Photo Paper. Their background must be all white and the paper should be two inches by two inches. You shouldn’t put on your eyeglasses or your headwear except for religious purposes.

Proof of Travel Arrangements

As a traveler, you need to provide a proof of travel arrangements that includes:

The Duration of your trip

The Dates of your arrival and departure

Your Tour Itinerary

The Name of the Travel agency you are traveling with.

The Traveler’s full Name as mentioned in his/her passport.

Entry Visa

Travelers have to show their entry visa upon their arrival to Egypt. Some nationalities are allowed to obtain their visas upon their arrival but other nationalities are required to apply for their visas in advance from the Egyptian embassy at their countries and you can check the visa requirements to see how you can get your visa. The ones who can obtain their visas upon arrival, have also the right to apply for E-Visa and get it before their arrival and you should also check whether you can get your visa in advance or you can simply get it upon your arrival according to your country.

Flights Resuming to Egypt

EgyptAir has announced that flights will be resumed from the first of July from the following destinations and kindly notice that just because a flight path has resumed, it doesn’t mean that tourists from those countries are allowed to access Egypt and kindly keep following to stay updated regarding the new declaration of the Egyptian Government and the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.

Abu Dhabi – Addis Ababa – Budapest

Copenhagen – Dar El-Salaam – Dubai

Erbil – Frankfurt – Geneva

Guangzhou – Istanbul – London

Milan – Munich – New York

Paris – Rome – Sharjah

Toronto – Vienna – Washington

Amsterdam – Athens – Baghdad

Beirut – Berlin – Brussels

What’s Reopening in Egypt?

The Egyptian Prime Minister has announced that starting from June 27th, there will be further re-opening and less restrictions across the country and here are the least updates with what is reopening in Egypt:

Restaurants and Cafés will be opened with 25% capacity to keep social distancing and health measures at the highest levels.

Hotels will work at their 50% capacity

Shops and malls will be opened from the morning till 21:00 pm.

Public transport will be available from 09:00 am till 00:00 am.

Sports centers will get back to work with a capacity of 25%.

Cinemas and cultural facilities will reopen at 25% capacity.

Public parks remain closed

Worship Places will be reopened for daily prayers from Sunday to Thursday. They will be closed on Fridays and on Saturdays.

Regarding the Resorts’ beaches, they will be reopened for tourists in July but regarding public beaches, they will still be under consideration.

The impact of the closure of Egypt’s borders was really significant especially after knowing that tourism brings around one billion dollar for Egypt per month and the Pandemic of COVID-19 caused Egypt to shut down its tourist sector but now, Egypt’s government is trying its best to get things back to its normal level by taking the necessary precautions and all of the required health measurements to allow tourists to enjoy their vacation in Egypt in the best possible way.

How to Enjoy a Safe Trip to Egypt during CoronaVirus Pandemic?

There are some recommendations from the WHO “World Health Organization” to protect yourself as possible as you can from COVID-19 especially if you are traveling abroad to enjoy the best Egypt tours and here are some of the major recommended tips:

Try to maintain social distancing between you and others around you with at least one meter distance so that if any one coughs or sneezes around you, you don’t get an infection from them.

Always keep with you sanitized wipes and tissues to use wherever you go and to clean the surfaces you use after the others even after knowing that those surfaces have been sanitized before you use.

Keep your hands clean during the whole day through washing them with soap and water especially while touring around different places. If soap and water aren’t available, then you can put on gloves and use sanitizers with 70% alcohol.

Try your best not to touch your nose, eyes, and mouth with either your bare hands or with your gloves as you may get affected that way.

Try to avoid crowded places and make sure that you wear a face mask whenever you get outside your hotel or get into a car. It is not necessary at all to wear N95 or similar surgical masks as long as you aren’t dealing with patients and you are not at any medical institution. In Open areas when there aren’t lots of people around you, feel free to take off your face mask to be able to enjoy the nature breeze.

Follow good respiratory hygiene and make sure that people around you are doing the same because droplets spread viruses and be doing so; you are protecting yourself and people around you from different viruses including flu, cough, and COVID-19.

If you have any kind of cough, fever, or difficulty in breathing you should seek medical assistance at once and never try to travel to any place in order not to put yourself or others in danger of being infected with COVID-19.

If you felt that you are running through any critical or manageable symptoms of CoronaVirus while being Egypt, you should get back directly to your travel agency who will check with the Ministry of Tourism and the embassy of your country the situation and do the best for you to make sure that you are safe and receiving the necessary care.

Keep checking the lasted updated information regarding COVID-19 and check the state of its vaccine from trusted sources just like the WHO as they are doing their best to provide people with the best advice and recommendations to keep their lives in safety.

Egypt became now among the list of the countries that are reopening their borders for tourism to let Egypt’s tourists enjoy the amazing beauty of each spot on it and get the most magical Egyptian vacations as they used to especially after the hard situation they had to face all through the virus Pandemic. It is now the perfect time for you to enjoy with your family and friends to head to Egypt and get your special offer so don’t waste such a chance and take the step towards booking your lifetime secure adventure in the fascinating Land of Pharaohs. We highly recommend to check Egypt Tours Portal as it of the top travel agencies and tourism organizations in Egypt. All of the tours packages, excursions, vacations, Nile cruises operated by this travel agency are highly recommended especially in such a situation as their tours are well-organized and the agency takes all of the necessary health precautions during its tours to face COVID-19 Pandemic and to stand with its guests who come to Egypt to enjoy the best tours ever and let them explore the bright side of Egypt. It takes care of all of its staff including its drivers, tour guides, and always sanitizes the vehicles used for the domestic transfers to make sure that Egypt guests leave with many fascinating memories to tell. The life of each traveler is such an invaluable item for this agency and that is why we highly recommend it.

Author: Ali Muhammad Zuhar