Drunk Driving in West Palm Beach, FL: An All-Too Common Practice

It’s easy to assume that it’s safe to drive when you’ve consumed alcohol, particularly if you’ve only had a small amount. In reality, however, getting behind the wheel when you’re under the influence of alcohol can be a recipe for disaster and tragedy. In Florida, statistics show that drunk drivers contribute to a high rate of road traffic accidents.

How Dangerous is Drunk Driving?

According to recent statistics, approximately 401,000 collisions occurred in Florida throughout a 12-month period, and more than 4,900 involved drivers over the legal blood alcohol limit. Perhaps surprisingly, statistics show that, based on these 4,900 crashes, drivers aged between 25-29 are most likely to drive when they’re intoxicated.

In Palm Beach County, home to West Palm Beach, more than 26,000 collisions occurred within the same 12-month period, with more than 16,000 people sustaining injuries and 174 being killed. Of these, over 300 collisions involved drunk drivers and 10 fatalities were caused by accidents involving drunk drivers.

Is Driver Behavior Changing?

Despite strict laws and widespread campaigns designed to raise awareness of the dangers of driving while intoxicated, drunk driving continues to be a major issue in Florida and across the U.S. Even when road use was down in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 4,514 crashes involving alcohol-impaired drivers still occurred and 361 fatalities occurred as a result of alcohol-related collisions. Throughout the same time period, 265 of these crashes and nine fatalities took place in Palm Beach County.

In 2000, more than 23,500 alcohol-related crashes occurred in Florida, almost 20,000 people sustained injuries, and 979 people were killed due to these incidents. A slight reduction in 2010 saw alcohol-related collisions in Florida drop to 17,748, with over 12,000 people being injured and 794 people being killed.

While there’s no doubt that behavior surrounding drunk driving has improved over the years, the rate of alcohol-confirmed collisions has remained relatively stable since 2014. Due to this, it’s clear that more changes are required to make Florida’s roads safer.

What Is the Law Relating to Drunk Driving?

The law relating to drunk driving varies throughout the U.S. but, in recent years, all states have increased the sanctions associated with driving while intoxicated. In Florida, driving with a breath alcohol level (BAL) of more than 0.08, in itself, a criminal offense and carries a risk of jail time. However, causing serious bodily injury or a fatality while driving with a BAL of more than 0.08 can increase the charge to a first, second, or third-degree felony, depending on the circumstances.

Dealing with an Alcohol-Related Collision

If you’ve been involved in a road traffic accident and you suspect anyone else involved is under the influence of alcohol, call the police as quickly as possible. They will be able to investigate the incident and conduct checks to confirm whether a drunk driver has caused or contributed to the collision.

Following this, you’ll be focused on getting medical assistance and dealing with any injuries you’ve sustained. However, getting legal advice is important too. With help from a car accident lawyer, you can take legal action following an alcohol-related crash and obtain compensation for the injuries you’ve suffered.