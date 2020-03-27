Quantcast
Dr Marty Makary: COVID case and death totals are MAGNITUDES lower than reality due to lack of testing

During The Ben Shapiro show yesterday, Dr. Marty Makary warned that the Chinese Coronavirus cases total and death toll is significantly higher due to the lack of testing at this point, meaning many patients were never identified as COVID.

“…remember you can probably multiply the number of deaths by two or three and we probably multiply the number of cases by ten or twenty..because as you know there has not been a lot of testing out there.

“Hospitals are telling us there they are having a lot of influenza-like cases in ICU, but they have not been tested,” the John Hopkins health policy expert explained.

Makary added that testing those sick patients is not the priority with the lack of test kits and, instead, ramp up and prepare for greater patient influxes and demand in the near future.

Watch the entire clip below.

Makary went on to explain how the epidemic will likely grow over the next three weeks, “We are probably still three or four weeks away from its peak.”

The death toll in America surged past 1,300 on Friday morning with the total case count soaring past 85,000 (even surpassing the reported number out of China, the source of the outbreak)

Makary explains a ventilator, the 100,000 ICU bed and the basic shortage of medical care ahead.

“One out of two people survive it…” he says of people going onto the ventilator.

Shapiro and the John Hopkins doctor discuss clinical trials, different tactics and solutions as well as the political scene impacting the outbreak treatment.

 

