Dr. Balpal Sandhu: Are You Drinking Enough Water?

For some months towards the end of last year I was really feeling under the weather, I kept getting sick, my energy levels were really low and my concentration and motivation were at an all time low. I went to see our family physician Dr. Balpal Sandhu, and we began to discuss what may have been causing the issues. During testing the doc said that I was showing signs of dehydration, and asked me how much water I drink a day, I didn’t really know what to answer, as I honesty couldn’t remember. The doc told me that for the next 2 weeks that I had to drink between 3-4 liters of water everyday, and see if this made a difference.

Honestly I thought the doctor was having me on, here I was expecting medication and diagnosis, and he just told me to drink more water, nonetheless I gave it a go, and the results were incredible. When you are not drinking enough water, this is what can happen to you.

Body Function

Ultimately our bodies are dependent on water for the body to function and when the body does not have enough water in the system it has to work increasingly harder to get things done. Not only is this a great drain on the body and the organs, it also increases your chance of getting sick, because the body is not doing its job that will help the immune system stay strong. Waste is harder to get rid of and this can cause multiple extra problems for you. Drinking enough water allows your body to operate like a well oiled machine.

Brain Health

When we are dehydrated, the body is forced to share what hydration there is, around all of the most important areas of the body. The result is not just a slowing down of our body and its functions, but also the brain, it begins to misfire and to scramble, for want of a better word, which is why when we are dehydrated we can often lose focus and find that our concentration and organizational ability is significantly poorer. Our brains need rest and hydration to keep firing on all cylinders.

Energy Levels

The consequence of these issues listed here is that you just don’t have the energy to get up and do things, because the body is so tired from being overworked as a result of the lack of water that you are taking on.

Skin and Hair

Areas of the body like your skin and your hair are the first places which get sapped of water by the body, and that is going to have a marked change on your overall appearance. Within just a few days of not drinking enough water, you will start to see bags under your eyes and dried out hair and nails.

Drinking water really isn’t that difficult, but the difference that it makes to your daily life is huge!

Author: James Daniel