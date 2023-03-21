Divorce or legal separation: which is right for you?

Introduction

What is divorce?

Divorce is a court process that terminates a marriage. In the United States, it must be granted by a state court in order to terminate a marriage. The law surrounding divorce varies from state to state and may include issues such as division of property, alimony, and child custody.

Differences between getting a divorce and getting a legal separation

The difference between a divorce and a legal separation can be a tricky question to answer. However, if you’re facing this situation, it’s helpful to know the difference so that you can make the best decision possible.

In general, a divorce ends your marriage while a legal separation allows both spouses to live in the same house as if they were married. The downside of this is that it doesn’t absolve either spouse from their obligations such as child custody and property division.

How to Decide If You Should Get a Divorce or Get Legally Separated?

There are many factors that can affect your decision as to whether to get a divorce or be legally separated, including your age, income, and the type of marriage you have. Below are some of the most common questions people ask when trying to decide between divorce and getting legally separated.

How much do I want to stay married? The more committed you feel about staying in your marriage, the more likely it will be best for you to go through with a divorce rather than legally separating. However, if you feel like there’s no way to salvage your relationship and would prefer not to spend any more time on it, then getting a legal separation might be a better option for you.

Conclusion

In conclusion, there are many factors to consider before deciding whether to go through with a divorce or a legal separation. If you want to continue being married and stay together as a family, a legal separation might be your best bet. It may be best to file for divorce if your spouse has moved on and started dating someone else during the time that you have been separated.

