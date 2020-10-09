Distracted Driving Is a Big Problem in New York City

Now more than ever, distracted driving is a major concern for New Yorkers. According to the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee, the problem is the leading contributor to motor vehicle accidents in the state, with 80% of crashes caused by drivers looking away right before the point of impact.

The city that never sleeps is prime real estate for inattentive and impaired driving. There were 228,047 car accidents in 2018, which equates to 19,000 per month. Data from the New York City police department reveals that one car accident occurs every two minutes. In Manhattan alone, 40 people are killed in car accidents each year, with more than 4k ending up in the emergency room due to injuries resulting from car accidents.

Distracted driving is any activity that diverts your attention away from the road. The data reveals that looking away from the road for two seconds doubles the risk of an accident. It also leads to costly bills. Not only do you have to worry about medical expenses, vehicle repairs, and missed work, but also the significant penalties that local law imposes on texting behind the wheel.

Here are 6 ways to reduce distracted driving in New York City.

Know What to Avoid

Let’s start by understanding what causes driver inattention. Examples include:

Eating or drinking

Stress and fatigue

Using electronics

Checking notifications

Speaking to passengers

Gazing at scenery or accidents

Adjusting navigation or media controls

Grabbing something from the back seat

Reduce Phone Usage

Data from the National Safety Council shows that one in four car accidents in the US is caused by texting and driving. That equates to around 1.6 million vehicle crashes each year because drivers are too busy concentrating on their phones, not the road.

It’s often considered sound advice to turn off all mobile devices when you get into the car. But for most people, that simply isn’t possible in this day and age. You probably rely on your smartphone for navigation, music, and answering calls. The following steps can prove to be a better way forward:

Switch your phone to silent mode

Connect to your car for hands-free calling

Use a voice assistant to reduce physical interaction

Download distracted driving apps such as LifeSaver and Mojo

Protect Yourself

Regardless of how well you stay focused behind the wheel, there are many other distracted drivers on the road. The best you can do is to protect yourself with a solid insurance policy and to keep the contact details of a New York City car accident attorney available in the event of an accident.

This way, you’ll gain assurance that you won’t bear the burden of liability you aren’t responsible for. Insurance and lawyers will also help you receive proper compensation in the event that you’re injured or your car is damaged.

Consider Your Mental State

Data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration shows that driving while drowsy causes around 100,000 crashes each year, which lead to in excess of 1,550 fatalities and more than 70,000 injuries.

Working long hours before heading home can make it easy to become drowsy or lose focus behind the wheel. Medications that cause drowsiness are another concern. It’s also common for new parents to be sleep deprived because of a baby waking up repeatedly at night.

Eat Before You Drive

Eating at the wheel is responsible for 80% of all car accidents according to a recent study by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Researchers found that burgers were the most dangerous food to eat behind the wheel, with coffee the most dangerous beverage. Reaching for an errant pickle or splashing hot coffee down your shirt when you hit a pothole distracts drivers, which can be fatal.

The same applies to makeup, combing your hair, or performing any other kind of grooming while driving. These activities are best left for when you’re still parked.

Set an Example

The only way to get everyone on board with distracted driving is to be an example. This is especially important if you have children who will soon become motorists or are already heading on to the road. Make sure that your teens are also aware of distracted driving rules and consequences.

New York City is one of the most challenging places to own a car. Avoiding distracted driving is one simple way that you can make it easier to get around.