Disney+ shows will tie to MCU, WandaVision will see Scarlet Witch ‘fun and scary’

Marvel Cinematic Universe expands when The Falcon and The Winter Soldier arrives on Disney+. Other big budget TV shows, guided by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, who confirmed at CCXP the new shows will tie directly in with the MCU.

“Disney+ is going to give us this opportunity to tell even deeper stories with characters you already know and love…in a new type of cinematic way that we haven’t done before,” Feige explains. “We’ve already started shooting two of them and they’re very, very special.”

“And it all, for the first time, will interlink. So, the MCU will be on your TV screen at home on Disney+ and interconnect with the movies and go back and forth. It’s exciting to expand the MCU into even bigger and better heights.”

It’s not EXACTLY the first time as Agents of SHIELD has tied into the films several times over the years, most notably during the episodes aired around Captain America: Winter Soldier.

Feige then turned to address WandaVision and if fans can expect to see her evolve the Scarlet Witch.

“Having the opportunity to tell more of their story, to see more of what Wanda can do, more of what makes Vision Vision, and — most importantly — reveal a name that I’m not even sure we’ve said in the MCU yet, but we absolutely make a big deal of in the show, which is that Wanda is in fact the Scarlet Witch,” Feige revealed. “What does that mean, that she is the Scarlet Witch?” he continued. “And that’s what we play into in this show, in ways that are entirely fun, entirely funny, somewhat scary, and will have repercussions for the entire future Phase 4 of the MCU.”

Regarding the Falcon, the show will indeed deal with the Endgame consequences, Sam taking up Cap’s mantle.

“We saw Old Man Cap hand that shield to Sam Wilson at the end of [Endgame], and the question is, what did he do with it next? What does it mean for Sam Wilson and that shield? That’s a big responsibility, and that’s very much what the show focuses on and is about.”

Star Anthony Mackie told Variety recently, he will not be Captain America: “I am The Falcon, I will always be The Falcon. The moniker will stay the same.”

Feige revealed Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, and She Hulk will be ready for Disney+ “towards the end of next year.”

Falcon and the Winter Soldier is underway right now on the series, which will also bring back Daniel Bruhl as Baron Zemo, Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter, and Wyatt Russell as new character John Walker, a likely adversary called U.S. Agent made to be a replacement for Captain America now that Steve Rogers is retired. Derek Kolstad (John Wick) is a part of the writers’ room with Kari Skogland (The Walking Dead, The Handmaid’s Tale, The Americans). Falcon and the Winter Soldier is rumored to arrive on Disney+ in August 2020, but no official date has been given.