Different Car Accidents Handled By A Car Accident Lawyer

A car accident lawyer is a type of personal injury lawyer who represents people who have been injured in a car accident. Car accidents are the leading cause of personal injury in the United States, and car accident lawyers from Ladah Law Firm handle a wide variety of claims relating to all types of car accidents, including:

Rear-end collisions

This type of car accident is the most common and usually happens when one driver follows too closely behind another driver and does not have time to stop or swerve to avoid a collision. In many cases, rear-end collisions are caused by distracted driving, such as texting or talking on the phone.

Head-on collisions

These car accidents are the most dangerous and often result in serious injuries or even death. Head-on collisions typically happen when one driver is driving on the wrong side of the road or when one driver fails to yield at an intersection.

Side-impact collisions

Also known as “T-bone” accidents, these occur when one car hits the side of another vehicle. These accidents often happen at intersections when one driver fails to yield the right of way.

Rollover accidents

These types of accidents are usually caused by speed, road conditions, and the weight and height of the vehicle. Rollover accidents often result in serious injuries or death.

Multi-vehicle accidents

These types of accidents often happen on busy highways and can involve many vehicles. Multi-vehicle accidents are usually caused by one driver’s negligence, such as speeding or driving while under alcohol or drugs.

Hit and run accidents

A hit and run accident are when one driver hits another car and then leaves the scene of the accident without providing any information to the other driver. Hit and run accidents are often serious and can even be fatal. If you have been involved in a hit and run accident, it is crucial to contact a car accident lawyer.

Pedestrian accidents

These accidents happen when a car hits a pedestrian, often because the driver was not paying attention or was driving recklessly. Pedestrian accidents can be serious and even fatal.

Bicycle accidents

Bicycle accidents often happen when a car hits a bicyclist, usually because the driver was not paying attention or was driving recklessly. Bicycle accidents can be serious, and even fatal. If you have been involved in a bicycle accident, it is vital to contact a car accident lawyer.

Motorcycle accidents

Motorcycle accidents often happen because the driver of a car fails to see the motorcycle or because the driver is driving recklessly. Motorcycle accidents can be serious, and even fatal. If you have been involved in a motorcycle accident, contact a car accident lawyer as soon as possible.

Truck accidents

Truck accidents often happen because the truck driver is tired, distracted, or driving recklessly. Truck accidents can be serious, and even fatal. If you have been involved in a truck accident, it is crucial to contact a car accident attorney.

No matter what type of car accident you have been involved in, a car accident lawyer can help you get the compensation you deserve. If you have been injured in a car accident, contact a car accident lawyer to schedule a consultation.