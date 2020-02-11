Deval Patrick says Joe Biden’s black support has ‘always been soft’ and America needs ‘healing’

Deval Patrick sat down with on SiriusXM POTUS host, Michael Smerconish of “The Michael Smerconish Program” ahead of the New Hampshire primary.

During the interview Patrick spoke about how to win New Hampshire stating “People aren’t undecided, they’re unconvinced,” adding that Joe Biden’s support with African Americans is “soft.”

Patrick says there are “two things I think America is hungry,” listing “actual results around the agenda we are talking about” (listing off his achievements in Massachusetts) and “the second thing we need is a healing. We are a deeply fractured nation.”

Regarding the presumptions of South Carolina, the black vote and the race after New Hampshire, Patrick took aim of the preconceived notions and polling.

“That support has always been soft,” Patrick says of Biden’s presumed black voter support. “…I think that’s mostly about name recognition…He’s earned it, BUT I’ve spent more time in South Carolina than any other candidate…It’s wide open.” (More in the second clip below.)

The polling is shifting wildly after the Iowa caucus and the recent debate with the latest Quinnipiac poll showing Joe Biden dropping down to 17% nationally with Bernie Sanders rising alongside former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

On Buttigieg, Patrick speaks cautiously as the polls don’t show support from black voters, before saying that all candidates should be cautious on “counting on voters…a vote, before we’ve asked for it. Everybody is entitled to a direct appeal. It may not be one on one, but it shouldn’t be presumed.”

