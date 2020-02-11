Quantcast
Published On: Tue, Feb 11th, 2020

Deval Patrick says Joe Biden’s black support has ‘always been soft’ and America needs ‘healing’

Deval Patrick sat down with on SiriusXM POTUS host, Michael Smerconish of “The Michael Smerconish Program” ahead of the New Hampshire primary.

During the interview Patrick spoke about how to win New Hampshire stating “People aren’t undecided, they’re unconvinced,” adding that Joe Biden’s support with African Americans is “soft.”

Former Governor of Massachusetts Deval Patrick (L) and Michael Smerconish attend the SiriusXM Broadcast of the 2020 New Hampshire Democratic Primary Live From Iconic Red Arrow Diner – Day 1 on February 10, 2020 in Manchester, New Hampshire. (Photo by Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images for SiruisXM)

Patrick says there are “two things I think America is hungry,” listing “actual results around the agenda we are talking about” (listing off his achievements in Massachusetts) and “the second thing we need is a healing. We are a deeply fractured nation.”

Check out the clips below, "The Michael Smerconish Program" on SiriusXM POTUS (which airs 9:00 am — 12:00 pm ET exclusively on SiriusXM P.O.T.U.S. channel 124).

Regarding the presumptions of South Carolina, the black vote and the race after New Hampshire, Patrick took aim of the preconceived notions and polling.

“That support has always been soft,” Patrick says of Biden’s presumed black voter support. “…I think that’s mostly about name recognition…He’s earned it, BUT I’ve spent more time in South Carolina than any other candidate…It’s wide open.” (More in the second clip below.)

The polling is shifting wildly after the Iowa caucus and the recent debate with the latest Quinnipiac poll showing Joe Biden dropping down to 17% nationally with Bernie Sanders rising alongside former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

On Buttigieg, Patrick speaks cautiously as the polls don’t show support from black voters, before saying that all candidates should be cautious on “counting on voters…a vote, before we’ve asked for it. Everybody is entitled to a direct appeal. It may not be one on one, but it shouldn’t be presumed.”

This full exchange is at the bottom.

"The Michael Smerconish Program" airs on SiriusXM POTUS (which airs 9:00 am — 12:00 pm ET exclusively on SiriusXM P.O.T.U.S. channel 124)

Photo/donkeyhotey donkeyhotey.wordpress.com

Biden gaffes continue on 2020 campaign: wrong state, health care that’s ‘not quality’ and crowds not showing up

 

