Design and construction tips for your pool

If you’ve made the decision to put a pool in at your place, one of the very first things you will need to do is hire a reputable pool builder. Swimming pools don’t come cheap, so it’s a good idea to do a bit of research to ensure your pool is designed and installed perfectly. Here are our best pool design and construction tips.

Work out your budget

For most of us a pool is a big financial decision that requires careful thought. When working out your budget, you will need to consider additional costs that will need to be added to your pool build such as fencing, landscaping, and outdoor flooring. Whilst most pool companies include this in their quote, some don’t. Reputable pool building companies have many years’ experience building pools and know that the pool alone is not the only cost involved with building a pool. They should make you aware of this from the get-go so there are no unexpected surprises later on down the track. Additionally, pools come with the option of adding many innovative features to enhance the swimming experience, they should advise you of these too.

Have a look at all the design options available

You might have a preconceived idea of the pool type you want for your home however, that doesn’t necessarily mean it will be the best fit. It’s a good idea to explore all your options before committing to certain style of pool. You may find another pool, once installed is much more functional and looks better too whilst servicing your lifestyles needs just as well. Ask your pool builder if they can give you sample of your pool design, that way you can change anything if you don’t like it before its already been put in your backyard.

Consider your pool scaping

Without other elements in your backyard, the pool may look a little desolate all by itself. When in the design phase of your pool build it is important to think of the look you are trying to create in your backyard, not just the look of the pool. Grass, plants, and greenery can drastically improve the look of your yard although, its best to avoid putting big trees or plants that constantly shed or have large roots near your pool. The leaf litter will make your pool dirty fast, and the roots can obstruct or damage surrounding flooring or structures.

Ensure the pool building company is a member of SPASA

Pool companies and builders that are a member of SPASA are held to a strict code of ethics within the pool industry. They are recognised for their quality work and professionalism. When hiring someone with this title you can be sure that your pool will be built to the highest construction standards.

Pool fencing

In most states and territories in Australia, pool owners must have a compliant pool fence in place. Your pool builder should take care of your fencing as a part of the construction process and make it is compliant before handover. Fencing should be considered when designing the pool to ensure you allow enough room for it and that it is safe given your location preference for the pool.

The climate where you live

The climate where you live has a significant influence on how you will use your pool and when. There are a few factors that should be taken into consideration when building your pool. For example, if you reside in a cooler part of the country, you can benefit greatly from installing a heating system. This allows you to use your pool throughout the year rather than just in the summertime. If your pool is going to be in full sun, you should consider installing some form of shade protection if there isn’t one already.

Hire a pool builder that has extensive experience

A pool needs to be installed to precise measurements not only to ensure it lasts a long time but more importantly, so that it is safe. You should look for a builder that is qualified, insured and licenced before hiring them. Ask them for references and to provide examples of some of their previous work. Whilst we all love to save money where we can, hiring someone based on their “cheap” price may save you money now but cost you more in the long run in repairs

Ensure your pool builder is insured

It is important that your pool builder is insured and they give you a home warranty insurance certificate for any work over $20,000. Verify with the pool builder before paying a deposit that they offer an insurance certificate. If they don’t, this is a red flag.

The installation method

Once you have decided on your pool, you can then decide how you want it installed. There are three ways you can have a fibreglass pool installed either inground, partially above ground or above ground. Depending on the condition of your site, you may only have a certain installation method offered to you. Those with sloping blocks typically don’t have the option of installing their pool inground and have to opt for partially or above ground. When your pool builder comes out to do your free onsite quote, they will advise you of which option will give you the best results both functionally and aesthetically.

Work out the ongoing costs

When buying a pool, it’s easy to get caught up in the excitement of deciding the colour, style, and design etc and forgot that pools require regular maintenance to keep them healthy and clean to swim in. To reduce the amount of time you will need to spend cleaning your pool, ask your pool builder about ways you can minimise your pool care.

Additional features

There are many features you can add to a pool to enhance the swimming experience. It’s usually cheaper to install them during the construction process rather than after the fact. Some popular extras include:

Spa jets Water features Lighting Heating

Our team here at Barrier Reef Pools Queensland are expert pool builders with more than 30 years’ experience manufacturing and installing world class fibreglass pools. If you have any questions about the pool design or construction process, get in touch with our friendly team today.

