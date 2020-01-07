Democrat Dan Lipinski vows to ‘protest the most vulnerable,’ confirming role in March For Life

The Honorable Dan Lipinski, eight-term Democratic from Illinois’ 3rd District, is a long-time defender of Illinois’ women and children and a staunch pro-life advocate. He will speak at Chicago’s Daley Plaza for the January 11 March For Life Chicago 2020.

Rep. Lipinski released the following statement regarding his participation in the March for Life Chicago:

“Every January, I am proud to brave the cold and join the March for Life Chicago. “As a member of Congress, I work to protect the most vulnerable, and no one is more vulnerable than the child in the womb and that child’s mother. When I speak at the Chicago rally, I am always inspired by all the young people – especially young women – who march because they understand that being pro-life is being pro-woman, and we must all do our part to support both women and their babies. I look forward to once again joining the growing crowd standing for life in Chicago.” U.S. Congressmen Dan Lipinski (D-IL)

Over the weekend, this related news story came out:

U.S. Congressmen Dan Lipinski (D-IL) and Darin LaHood (R-IL) are not standing by silently while Governor Pritzker turns Illinois into America’s new “abortion capitol.” The staunchly pro-life federal legislators are crossing partisan lines to speak out against extreme abortion policies. Both U.S. Representatives will speak at Chicago’s Daley Plaza when they take the stage at the January 11 March For Life Chicago 2020.

The Honorable Dan Lipinski, eight-term Democratic congressman from Illinois’ 3rd District, is a long-time defender of Illinois’ women and children and a staunch pro-life advocate.

“Every January, I am proud to brave the cold and join the March for Life Chicago,” shared Lipinski. “As a member of Congress, I work to protect the most vulnerable, and no one is more vulnerable than the child in the womb and that child’s mother. When I speak at the Chicago rally, I am always inspired by all the young people – especially young women – who march because they understand that being pro-life is being pro-woman, and we must all do our part to support both women and their babies. I look forward to once again joining the growing crowd standing for life in Chicago.”

The Honorable Darin LaHood, Republican in the 18th District, has also regularly and resolutely defended his pro-life stance. He has been an active advocate in Congress for protecting life and preserving the rights of the unborn.

Lipinski, elected to Congress in 2004 representing portions of Chicago and its southwest suburbs, firmly adheres to the scientific DNA evidence that life begins at conception. He has fought to protect unborn children and their mothers, and has consistently been a champion of life issues. He co-sponsored the No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion Act, the Patients First Act, and the Protect Life Act. Opposing both legalized abortion and stem cell research, Lipinski was the only House Democrat from Illinois to vote against Obamacare.

LaHood also co-sponsored the No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion Act, along with the Pain Capable Unborn Child Protection Act, and the Life at Conception Act. Representing the Peoria, Springfield, Jacksonville, and Bloomington regions of central Illinois, LaHood has decisively defended his pro-life stance and his commitment to preserve the rights of the unborn.

The March For Life Chicago 2020 starts at 1 p.m. (Central), January 11, at Chicago’s Daley Plaza, and will also feature abortion survivor Claire Culwell, Chicago Bears’ Vice President Pat McCaskey, Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod President Dr. Rev. Matthew Harrison, Loyola University Medical Center’s Dr. Karen Deighan, Pro-Life Action League Executive Director Eric Scheidler, and weDignify Student Leader Alex Lehan. Additional details are available at MarchForLifeChicago.org .

About the March for Life Chicago

The March for Life Chicago is an annual public event composed of people from diverse ethnic, social, and religious backgrounds dedicated to defending and protecting all human life. The event marks with deep sadness the great tragedy of the legalization of abortion in the United States along with the devastating social, moral, and legal consequences that have followed. Marching together in hope, the March for Life Chicago calls upon government, religious, civic, and community leaders to renew every effort to build a nation that affirms the authentic dignity of women, the gift of children, and a culture dedicated to protecting life at every stage of development. Learn more at: MarchForLifeChicago.org.