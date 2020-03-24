Democrat Coronavirus stimulus has solar tax credits,voting changes,demands corporate diversity reporting

A 1,400 page early draft of the Democratic Wuhan Coronavirus stimulus bill has already made the rounds in Washington, DC, on Monday and includes a provision that demands every corporation receiving coronavirus rescue funds report data on racial and gender diversity.

The list of demands includes new, tighter fuel emission standards for airlines, an expansion of wind and solar tax credits, a senior Republican aide said to the Washington Times.

“As Leader (Chuck) Schumer continues to hold up the desperately-needed relief package, the last-minute list of demands from Pelosi’s and Schumer’s ideological wish list are coming into focus,” the aide said of Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Democrats are seeking “protections for workers and labor [at] companies that are getting hundreds of billions of dollars.”

“That is a wish list for workers, nobody else,” Schumer said. “These are not extraneous issues. We are looking for protection.”

The package would create a COVID–19 Aid Oversight Panel to coordinate the reporting of diversity at corporations and demand supply chains include minority and women-owned suppliers, pay equity for women and minorities, as well as diversity on their corporate boards and among employees. Read the full text below.

There is a section calling for same-day voter registration, early voting in all states and “grants for conducting risk-limiting audits of results of elections.” Such action generally requires a manual review of statistical samples of paper ballots to see if official election results were tallied correctly.

The “Take Responsibility for Workers and Families Act,” cancels the U.S. Postal Service’s $11 billion in debt and gives it $20 billion in cash. It mandates that the head of each federal department or agency “shall submit to Congress a report on the actions taken to increase the use of minority banks and minority credit unions to serve the financial needs of each such department or agency.”

The bill also forgives $10,000 in student loans for every borrower.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said of the Democrats’ wish list, “Are you kidding me? This is not a juicy political opportunity. This is a national emergency.”

Sen. John Barrasso, Wyoming Republican, accused Mrs. Pelosi of trying to add “liberal wish list” items to the emergency bill.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz cut deeper to the core of the issue: “When we awakened this morning following the Democrats’ obstruction, worldwide, there were 372,563 reported cases of the coronavirus. In the hours since then, just today, there have been an additional 23,352 cases reported today. While the Democrats are blocking the bill 23,000 new cases today.”

“In the United States, when we started this morning, there were 35,224 cases this morning. Right now, as of the latest numbers, there are 41,708 cases in the United States today,” Cruz continued. “That means we’ve had an additional 6,484 four cases today, while the Democrats are blockading.”

“Pelosi & Schumer are willing to risk your life, your job, your retirement savings for a radical, left-wing wish list that has nothing to do with this virus. Disgraceful,” tweeted Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton.

SUMMARY

the reporting of diversity at corporations and demand supply chains include minority and women-owned suppliers

same-day voter registration

grants for conducting risk-limiting audits of results of elections

expansion of wind and solar tax credits

tighter fuel emission standards for airlines

bailout and give $20 billion to the USPS

$10K in student loan write offs for everyone

$30 billion to help states pay for education expenses and another $9.5 billion for higher education.

$25 billion for public transit agencies and $10 billion for airports suffering from empty terminals.

restrictions on airline ticket prices, baggage and other ancillary fees, stock buybacks and executive compensation.

Pelosi may be listening to other members of Congress as last week Majority Whip James Clyburn of South Carolina reportedly told members of his caucus that legislation related to the coronavirus chaos presents “a tremendous opportunity to restructure things to fit our vision.”

Washington Examiner published the text of the 1,119 page version, but there are reports of it being way bigger, read that HERE

The Diversity text of the bill reads:

COVID–19 Aid Oversight Panel, in conjunction with the SIGTARP, shall collect diversity data from any corporation that receives Federal aid related to COVID–19, and issue a report that will be made publicly available no later than one year after the disbursement of funds.

The data demands supply chains include minority and women-owned suppliers, pay equity for women and minorities, as well as diversity on their corporate boards and among employees.

(1) EMPLOYEE DEMOGRAPHICS.—The gender, race, and ethnic identity (and to the extent possible, results disaggregated by ethnic group) of the corporation’s employees, as otherwise known or provided voluntarily for the total number of employees (full- and part-time) and the career level of employees (executive and manager versus employees in other roles). (2) SUPPLIER DIVERSITY.—The number and dollar value invested with minority- and women-owned suppliers (and to the extent possible, results disaggregated by ethnic group), including professional services (legal and consulting) and asset managers, and deposits and other accounts with minority depository institutions, as compared to all vendor investments. (3) PAY EQUITY.—A comparison of pay amongst racial and ethnic minorities (and to the extent possible, results disaggregated by ethnic group) as compared to their white counterparts and comparison of pay between men and women for similar roles and assignments. (4) CORPORATE BOARD DIVERSITY.—Corporate board demographic data, including total number of board members, gender, race and ethnic identity of board members (and to the extent possible, results disaggregated by ethnic group), as otherwise known or provided voluntarily, board position titles, as well as any leadership and subcommittee assignments.

The bill also requires federal agencies to report to Congress their actions to increase the use of minority-owned banks and credit unions.