Quantcast
Published On: Thu, Dec 10th, 2020

Dealing With the Failure of a Business

There is a worrying stat which I believe to still be true about businesses and that is the percentage of businesses which will fail. It is said that 49% of businesses will fail in the first 3 years, of those businesses which are able to survive and make it through the first 3 years, 52% of them will fail before they are able to reach the 5 year mark. 

This is particularly comporting for me, as I have been through the failure of a business, so it is nice to see that I am not alone. The brilliant Stephen Stapinski Andover was instrumental in getting me off the floor after my business failed and without him I don’t think I would’ve launched a business again. Steven offers some brilliant guidance videos and does regular podcast features where he talks about business. I took much of his advice during that difficult time. Given how brutal this year has been for many business owners, if there is anyone out there who has been forced to close this year, here are some tips which helped me to get through it. 

photo/ Gerd Altmann

Call it a Step

Referring to the failure of your business as a step may sound pretty simple but having this thought process enables you to really think more positively about what has happened. As soon as I was able to think of the failure of the business as a step, I was able to begin to pick the bones out of what happened with much more clarity. This change in thought took me from feeling bad and feeling like a failure, to feeling like someone who was going to learn a valuable lesson and move on. 

Notetaking 

Now that I had the attitude that this was just a bump in the road, I sat down and wrote out a huge amount of information about what had been the contributory factors in the failure of the business. Because I was now viewing this as a step, I was able to write down this information from the point of view ‘how can avoid this happening again’? One I had made this realization the whole process became much easier. 

Get Back on the Horse

Assuming you are not financially destroyed by this failure, you should spend a month or so having your pity party and then get back on the horse and start planning your next business move. Almost every successful CEO in the country has taken a business and failed, they didn’t give up, they dusted themselves down and then got right back in the saddle, and that is what you will need to do as well. It can be hard of course but as long as you have invested time in dissecting what went wrong, then are going to be in the perfect position to relaunch, 

Take your time, reflect, and don’t give up on business simply because things didn’t go to plan.

Author: James Daniel

Phosphorus Determined to Make Genetic Testing More Mainstream

Here’s What the Most Profitable Rental Property Investors Do Differently

On the DISPATCH: Headlines  Local  Opinion

Subscribe to Weekly Newsletter

* indicates required
/ ( mm / dd ) [ALL INFO CONFIDENTIAL]

About the Author

- Outside contributors to the Dispatch are always welcome to offer their unique voices, contradictory opinions or presentation of information not included on the site.

Tags

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Sign up for our Weekly Newsletter



Recent Posts

Top 5 reasons your nonprofit is struggling to raise funds

December 10, 2020, No Comments on Top 5 reasons your nonprofit is struggling to raise funds

What CRM Software to Choose for Your Business

December 10, 2020, No Comments on What CRM Software to Choose for Your Business

December 10, 2020, Comments Off on

Dealing With the Failure of a Business

December 10, 2020, No Comments on Dealing With the Failure of a Business

Allowing Friends to Inspire You

December 10, 2020, No Comments on Allowing Friends to Inspire You

Reasons to Set Up That Business Right Now

December 10, 2020, No Comments on Reasons to Set Up That Business Right Now

Breaking Down Spurs’ Chance of Success This Season

December 10, 2020, No Comments on Breaking Down Spurs’ Chance of Success This Season

5 Ingredients to the Perfect Movie Night This Christmas

December 10, 2020, No Comments on 5 Ingredients to the Perfect Movie Night This Christmas

Categories

Archives

At the Movies

the-hunt-movie-posterstill-believe-movie-postercall-of-the-world-movie-posterinvisible-man-movie-posteronward-movie-posterdolittle-movie-poster1917-movie-posterspies-disguise-movie-poster


Pin It