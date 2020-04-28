Cruelty-Free Magnetic Lashes: Why It Matters

Choosing a cruelty-free magnetic lash is very important. Testing on animals and harming animals in any way for the benefit of humans is inhumane and should be avoided at all costs. It may be easy to turn a blind eye to the mistreatment of animals for your beauty products, especially when they work so well. But, since there are so many cruelty-free options, it seems like the simple choice to pick the option that works just as well and sacrifices a living beings’ vitality. Also, believe it or not, choosing a non-cruelty-free product not only impacts the animal’s life or quality of life, but impacts businesses, and you.

Animal Well Being

It is often thought that humans are superior to all other living beings. But the truth is that humans’ lives have just as much importance as all other living beings on this earth. Many normal beauty products use animals to test on to make sure they are safe for human use. In the process, hundreds of animals are kept in dangerous conditions and are severely harmed or killed. To prevent appalling things like that from happening you can purchase cruelty-free magnetic lashes and products that are not causing distress to helpless creatures. You have the ability to say no to inhumane practices, even if it is one animal that you are saving it is a small and insignificant sacrifice you can make that has such large implications for animals.

Guilt-Free

Before you truly know or are aware of the horrid things animals go through for beauty products it is easy to shop the aisles without a care in the world. But once you are aware of what is happening you experience a sense of cognitive dissonance when you purchase a product that you know is harming animals. When you purchase a non-cruelty-free product, you may feel a sense of guilt thinking that you are supporting something that you really do not agree with. By choosing a cruelty-free magnetic lash instead of a lash where animals were harmed in the process, you will not feel that sense of shame and guilt. Those are natural feelings because as human beings we have a natural desire to be kind and care for other living things around us. To prevent yourself from feeling those negative emotions you can make an informed decision to only purchase beauty products and false eyelashes that are cruelty-free.

Put Your Money Where It Matters

Protesting and standing out on the street with a sign is not the only way to make a change or a large impact. What you purchase makes a statement. If you are spending money on ethical beauty and supporting lash companies that have cruelty-free products and falsies, you will actually make an impact on what is being sold and eventually could change their practices. Businesses ultimately care about making money and what is being sold. So, if they see that their customers value cruelty-free options because they are not purchasing their cruel products, they could very well change their stance and make the switch to cruelty-free. Your money truly does hold the power to make change happen.

So, do you see why cruelty-free matters? It is not just a jumping bunny on the package. Choosing a cruelty-free option has never been easier. You can choose magnetic lashes that are cruelty-free and still have lovely lashes. There are many cruelty-free options including silk, faux-mink, cruelty-free mink, and of course synthetic materials. Choosing cruelty-free lashes can save helpless animals from a life that is not worth living, keep your soul feeling pure, and encourage businesses to make large scale changes that positively impact the beauty industry as a whole.

Author: Jacob Maslow