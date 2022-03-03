Cowbell Brewery Dazzle with Two New Distinct Product Launches

Cowbell Brewery is Canada’s first design-build destination brewery and a beer garden serving premium craft beer, cocktail-inspired vodka-based seltzers, and hard apple ciders. The Cowbell Brewery came to fruition when successful craft beer enthusiasts looked out at the more than 120 acres of farmland and saw a place where friends could gather for good times, delicious food, and great beer.

What started as a brewery has turned into a revolutionary and evolutionary brand. What differentiates Cowbell as Canada’s Destination Brewery is its commitment to be accessible, inclusive, sustainable, socially responsible, and family friendly. Cowbell has already made progressive steps toward social responsibility with their Carbon Positive Operating Results for 2020 and countless green initiatives to do their part and minimize environmental impact and their carbon footprint.

In addition to their commitment to social responsibility, Cowbell Brewery continues to wow with their distinct product line variety and eclectic flavor profiles by announcing two new craft beer product launches featuring bold and sweet taste palettes.

These two new product launches cater to craft beer drinkers with a sweet tooth. These new crafts accompany a hearty meal or a sweet dessert with flavor notes like vanilla, cocoa, oatmeal, and espresso.

Cowbell Brewing Draught Nitro Stout (4.2% abv):

Stout lovers and dark beer fanatics, listen up! Cowbell Brewing has given you the Draught Nitro Stout. The Draught Nitro Stout is a brand-new release that offers a locally brewed alternative to dark Irish classics found in stores or restaurants.

“Brewed with Canadian 2-row malted barley, loads of cookie-like oats, dark chocolatey malts, and nitrogenated to elevate its silky-smooth cocoa character. Pouring midnight black with a creamy, dense mocha-brown cap of foam, this delightful and complete beer is sure to please your palate. (Canadian Beer News).”

“One of the things that distinguish our new, local stout from others is that it is nitro charged with a widget built into the can. Therefore, no need to shake the can before opening like many other craft stouts (Cowbell brewery).”

The Draught Nitro Stout is available for purchase at the Cowbell retail store and online shop and select LCBO locations.

Oatmeal Vanilla Black Lager (4% abv):

Craft beer lovers who crave bold and sweet flavors, this one was made for you.

The Oatmeal Vanilla Black Lager by Cowbell is “a classic German-style lager brewed with rich, roasted, and highly caramelized grains, fermented cool and lagered cold, then with an addition of natural vanilla. The resulting beer is exceptionally smooth, delicious, and memorable. Six specialty roasted malts provide a balanced character of roasted espresso, dark toast, and chocolate, while 20% oats build a silky smooth body and creamy mouthfeel. (Canadian Beer News).”

This lager is a return of a fan-favorite small-batch beer and is available for purchase at the Cowbell retail store and online shop.

