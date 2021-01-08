Corporate Gift Ideas On Different Occasions for Employees in Dubai

Gift giving on festivals and special occasions is the best way to nurture your treasured relationships. They are considered the thoughtful means to convey wishes and extend gratitude to your friends and family members. Similarly, companies in each domain give corporate gifts to their employees, clients, and partners on festivals as a thoughtful gesture of gratefulness. It proves to be quite crucial to the business and a great way to show appreciation for employees. Being a recognized brand if you want to make an everlasting impression on your employees, then we suggest going with the following gift ideas for corporate gifting in Dubai.

Eid

Eid is celebrated as the culmination of the holy month of Ramadan during which the people of Muslim religion fast and offer prayers to God. Fasting amidst the busy work schedule can be quite tough for the employees. Show them some love and consideration by offering gift baskets on Eid including fruits, chocolates, dates, dry fruits, etc. These food items will offer their body the much-needed strength and nutrition after the tiring month of fasting.

Diwali

Diwali is one of the brightest Indian festivals celebrated with great fun and fervor. It is also observed with great excitement by Indians residing in Dubai and other parts of the world. Cleaning houses and decorating them beautifully is one of the main traditions of this festival that invite cheerful and positive vibes. Therefore, home décor items seem the best choice for Diwali corporate gifting in Dubai for employees to wish them a year full of beauty, happiness, and prosperity.

Christmas

Christmas is the best time of the year to make merry with your friends, family, loved ones, and extended family members like colleagues and employees. The holiday season is ideal to take a break from your busy schedule, relax, and rejuvenate. Gifting your employee’s gourmet food basket filled with a variety of chocolates, cookies, chips, cheese, roasted dry fruits, crackers, and truffles will definitely make their Christmas celebration brighter and merrier.

New Year

New Year is the time to set new goals and work in the direction to achieve them. Wish your employees a productive and successful year ahead with important desktop accessories that comes handy to complete their day-to-day tasks. The delightful tradition of gift giving on New Year will act as a reward for the employees for their immense contribution towards the growth of the company and motivate them to perform better in the coming time.

Women’s Day

The essence of a woman is strength, beauty, insightful, and compassion. And with these qualities, she aspires to move mountains, if required. Flowers are the best ways to appreciate the presence of beautiful and intelligent women at your workplace on the important occasion of Women’s Day. Gifting gorgeous blossom arrangements with kind and appreciative words will definitely make them smile and show how much their presence means to the entire company.

The corporate gift ideas mentioned above are best to strengthen the professional relationship with your employees and show that their association is highly appreciated by the company.

Author: Neel Sahni