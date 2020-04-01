Quantcast
Published On: Wed, Apr 1st, 2020

Coronavirus death toll over 4000 as 912 died yesterday

The Chinese Coronavirus death toll surged past 4,000 in the United States on Tuesday, as 912 were documented as dead, with New York City still the epicenter of the pandemic in America.

Cities and states tightened stay-at-home restrictions. Thousands of retailers across the nation, large and small, closed their doors, and many furloughed employees.

Gun shops in Los Angeles won a reprieve, however, when authorities retracted an order to close them.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva said he’s heeding a federal Department of Homeland Security advisory issued that listed gun and ammunition dealers as “essential critical infrastructure workers.”

At the time of this writing WorldoMeters.info has the U.S. death toll at 4, 053, listing 188,530 total cases, most of which are considered active cases. 1,714 of the deaths were in New York.

Image/qimono via pixabay

New Jersey is the second most devastated state, with 267, followed by Michigan at 259 and Louisiana at 239.

Highlights:

“Our country is in the midst of a great national trial, unlike any we have ever faced before. […] We’re at war with a deadly virus. Success in this fight will require the full absolute measure of our collective strength, love, and devotion. It’s very important. Each of us has the power through our own choices and actions to save American lives and rescue the most vulnerable among us” President Trump said [video] [transcript]

Following the guidelines for the next 30 days is a matter of life and death

“This is going to be one of the roughest 2 or 3 weeks we’ve ever had in our country […] We’re going to lose thousands of people.”

 

  • Projections: 100,000 – 240,000 total deaths in the US from COVID-19 [video segment] (down from 1.5 – 2.2 million deaths without mitigation: social distancing, staying home, washing hands). But if guidelines are followed perfectly by everyone, then the numbers can be lower, or even significantly lower
  • Assuming full mitigation: peak of 2,214 daily deaths on April 15

[source]

 

Wuhan Coronavirus cases soar in Pennsylvania, Gov Tom Wolf closes state to non-life-sustaining business

USA Today confesses fake news media ignoring Kyoto Animation mass killing due to lack of guns

How to Stay Healthy in New York City

