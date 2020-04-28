Our bodies produce Coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10) naturally, and it is a powerful antioxidant that keeps us in peak health. CoQ10 is also found in healthy foods such as meat, poultry and dark leafy greens. It is an essential vitamin-like substance that is used by the mitochondria in our body. Mitochondria are crucial to life, as they provide the energy our cells need to function. The levels of CoQ10 found in our bodies begins to decline as we age. Our levels of CoQ10 also begin to go down when we are recovering from injury. Today, I want to talk about your CoQ10 health, and the wellbeing of your body that is so dependent on this vital compound. Please read ahead in our article titled CoQ10 and your health: what you need to know.

Vitamin supplements have been all the rage for a few years now, and I have followed this subject closely as a result of my extreme health and exercise routine. CoQ10 was a different kind of supplement for me right off the bat. It is meant to benefit our mitochondria. But, what are mitochondria and why do they need any help? You’ve probably heard that mitochondria are the powerhouse of our cells, but they do this important function as well as several other things inside our cells that maintain our health and wellbeing. Without the mitochondria, we would have much less than half of the energy output we normally have. Keeping these little creatures inside our cells is very important. But feeding them nutrients was a new idea for me. I’m glad i got on board the CoQ10 train, and I’ll tell you why.

Research shows that as we age or when our bodies are recovering from an injury that our CoQ10 levels go way down. But, recently we have also come to find out that taking a CoQ10 supplement can raise these levels back up to where they need to be to function optimally. When CoQ10 levels diminish, we tend to see poorly functioning mitochondria and increased free radical damage which is now known to contribute to a whole host of health issues. Mitochondria fight these free radicals and do lots of cell maintenance that allows our bodies to boot these damage causers out and kill diseases they try and bring into our bodies. This is why taking a CoQ10 supplement is different than say, a fish oil supplement. While some supplements make similar claims, only CoQ10 actually help our mitochondria do their important job.

Many different conditions are treated using CoQ10. There’s evidence that CoQ10 supplements can lower blood pressure a good bit. CoQ10 is also used to treat heart failure and other heart conditions, possibly helping to improve some symptoms and lessen future cardiac risks when combined with regular medications, diet, and exercise. Our bodies production of CoQ10 goes into a steep decline when we hit middle age, and the myriad benefits CoQ10 provides begin to wane. A good CoQ10 supplement will halt, and even reverse this decline.

Some oQ10 supplements are better than others, and I want to share a secret I found during my search for the very best one to take. You can find these supplements online or possibly at your local health foods and natural medicines store. Having a good Coq10 supplement that will really pack a punch inside the membranes of our mitochondria will help our bodies to fight age related problems, and keep us functioning at a very high level for a very long time. I really can’t recommend these supplements enough, go out and get some today, you won’t regret it.

Author: Jacob Maslow