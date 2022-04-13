Copper hair: the hottest hair color trend. How to wear it?

For a long, we’ve been drawn to natural shades and sun-touched hair. At the same time, experimenting with bold colors has become common – more and more people started to paint their hair pink, blue, green, yellow, and so on. It’s no longer avant-garde! But we’ve forgotten about one shade that can underline natural beauty like no other. Say hello to ginger hair!

Red hair doesn’t fit everyone, but it definitely goes well with more beauty types than most think. You don’t have to have freckles and green eyes to look good in it – quite contrarily, red goes well with different complexions. All you need to do is pick the right shade. If you’re looking for something universal, copper is the way to go – plus, it’s the hottest hair color this season!

Who can wear copper hair?

Anyone – just choose the right shade!

If you have a darker complexion, we recommend going for warm, brownish copper with natural highlights (like Kendal Jenner)

If your skin is very pale, go for colder, darker copper with reddish tones (like Julianne Moore or Jesicca Chastain)

If you’re the warm spring beauty type, with peach skin and blue or green eyes, choose bright copper falling into blonde (like Sydney Sweeney)

Contrary to blonde, copper ages nicely on the hair, slowly blending with your natural color. Also, it doesn’t require frequent root coloring, especially if you choose a shade close to your natural hair.

It’s a myth that people with darker complexion don’t look good with this hair color. Just look at Rihanna, Zendaya, Keke Palmer, or Kelis – they all rocked the ginger! However, copper may not be the first choice in this case, but something bolder, like cherry.

Can you wear copper hair with highlights?

Highlights are back in fashion replacing the long-popular ombre, and you can wear them with basically any shade. They may range from strawberry blonde to cherry and violet. We recommend having them done with a professional hairstylist though to ensure high quality. It’s not easy to do beautiful highlights on any hair, especially copper.

Copper hair extensions – where to find them?

Fortunately, the spectrum of red hair tints available nowadays is impressive, but you may ask what about the red hair extensions? If you like to use the clip in extensions, you may be actually impressed with the available choice. Just search in the professional shops! Remember not to choose the colour hair extensions just after painting your hair – let the tint blend in to pick the most matching shade.

Author: Jimmy Simond