Complementing Formal Attire with Gold Jewelry

Since ancient times, gold jewelry has been an integral part of Indian culture. Be it any occasion, women as well as men, have chosen gold as means of adorning themselves. Often seen as a symbol of status and prosperity, gold has retained its relevance even today. Usually, women think that gold is restricted to traditional or ethnic outfits. With the advent of the twenty first century, and women stepping out of their houses into the corporate world, you might feel that the chances of wearing gold have diminished. Well, you are wrong. There are so many ways to spice up your outfits with that touch of gold and get that ravishing look.

Listed below are a few trendy ways to blend gold jewelry into your formal attire and jazz up your outfit.

Gold earrings

The simplest way to indulge in some gold jewelery in your formal clothes is to add a dash of gold earrings. Be it the stylish studs that come in every pattern imaginable or the more elaborate earrings etched with contemporary designs and cuts, that look perfect with that formal dress. Apart from this, gold earrings add a touch of bling to any bland outfit without pulling too much attention to themselves. Go ahead and make a statement with some classy gold earpieces.

Pendants

You can never go wrong with a pendant. Minimalistic pendants should be your choice if you are the one who loves to be subtle but unique and has the nerve to carry it with elan. Pair it up with a skirt, a dress, or even a trendy shirt, and it will make sure that all eyes remain on you.

Bracelets

Another way to rock a formal attire is through gold bracelets. You may opt for a simple chain bracelet with a lock or, opt for dainty bangles in chic and contemporary designs. The best part is that dainty bracelets can be stacked one upon another. Customize it the way you want and infuse your own personal flair into it. It goes well with the office as well as any evening occasion.

Brooch

If you love to stand out from the crowd, brooches are your thing. Subtle, yet dainty gold brooches definitely are one of the classiest things if you want all attention on yourself. Pin one to your blazer and you are ready to rock that meeting or presentation. Not only do these exude confidence but add a lot to your personality.

Necklaces

If you are even a bit doubtful about what will look good at those evening office parties, we’ve got the perfect solution for you. Ditch the old earrings and bracelets and opt for a slightly elaborate necklace with contemporary design. Not only it will transform that dress or skirt you’re waiting but add a chic element to your dress also.

So, what are you waiting for? Let gold dazzle up your office outfits. Flaunt gold the way you want and wherever you want and be the epitome of grace and beauty. Go bold with gold.

Author: Sumeet Manhas