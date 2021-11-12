Combat the symptoms of arthritis with regular sauna

Arthritis can limit your mobility in such a way that even simply tasks become difficult and painful. It inhibits many people in serious ways that they are forced to cancel plans or to stop any activities in particular once that involves intricate hand or joint movement. Whilst it may be beneficial for the sufferer to take the medication your doctor prescribes to you, it may also leave you with unwanted side effects throughout the rest of your body. With such a high percentage of people being diagnosed with arthritis, saunas are a much affordable and simple solution to relieving the problem.

What is arthritis?

Before jumping into how the sauna can help you, it is vital that you understand what arthritis is. About 10% of adults in the USA do not report arthritis to their doctors, even though it limits their activities. If you feel like your mobility is being threatened by arthritis, it is important that you visit a doctor as soon as possible.

Simply put, arthritis is a disease that causes painful inflammation and stiffness of the joints. It causes a great amount of discomfort and pain, and is usually found in older people. However, statistics have shown that arthritis is also prevalent in a number of younger people below the age of 65. Some of the symptoms include painful or swollen joints, symmetrical patterns of inflammation on both sides of the body, pain and stiffness lasting for more than 30 minutes after a long rest, fatigue and inflammation in major joint-groups like the hands, the wrists, the knees, the shoulders, the elbows, etc. Arthritis never disappears completely, but there are times where these symptoms are decreased in intensity or when they vanish completely for a few days or even weeks.

How can the sauna help?

Many people use heat in order to relieve the pressure and pain of the flares of arthritis which is the main reason why a Sydney sauna can be so useful.

Dr H Isomäki recently discussed just how something as simple as a sauna can work. In his study he found that pain relief found from saunas was attributed to a temporary increase in the release of nor adrenaline, cortisol, and growth hormones as well as endorphins – the body’s natural painkillers. Mobility was increased largely due to collagen which became more flexible when exposed to heat.

Others who have done research on this topic found that the increase in blood circulation stimulated by heat may loosen and remove accumulated mineral deposits in the joints. These may accumulate because of poor blood flow. The heat also helps to flush out toxins such as the painkillers sufferers are prone to take.

Even though saunas cannot cure arthritis they are a strong combative force against this joint disease. Sufferers who have undergone sauna treatment have reported that their quality of life has improved for the better and they can perform daily activities with confidence.

Author: Katie Mills