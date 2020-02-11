Colton Dixon’s new song ‘Miracles’ creates a buzz after National Prayer Breakfast
Colton Dixon’s “Miracles” is already creating a buzz as fans across the globe are sharing their own #CDMIRACLEMOMENTS via a special polaroid filter on Dixon’s website. The track is simultaneously being called “fantastic,” while encouraging listeners to “notice everyday miracles,” and “the importance of feeling God’s love in our lives,” while also simply lauded as “an upbeat, fun pop song“. To watch the music video for “Miracles” click here, and its brand new lyric video, click here.
Colton Dixon quickly became a household name in 2012 when he was voted a fan favorite and made it to the top seven on Season 11 of Fox’s hit show AMERICAN IDOL. His career has been on the fast track ever since, now boasting over 100 million streams across all platforms. Dixon’s 2013 debut, A Messenger, set the record for biggest first-week sales by a new solo Christian act, becoming the No. 1 selling album by a new Christian artist. Dixon is also a Steinway & Sons artist, following in the footsteps of legendary artists such as Harry Connick, Jr. and Billy Joel. Dixon’s sophomore effort Anchor included the most played Hot AC single of 2014, “More Of You,” which spent three weeks at No. 1, as well as “Through All of It,” his fourth consecutive No. 1 at Hot AC Radio. In 2013, Dixon won a Dove Award for Best Rock/Contemporary Album Of The Year, along with two additional nominations. In 2015, Anchor was honored with the Dove Award for Rock/Contemporary Album of the Year. Dixon received back-to-back K-LOVE Fan Award nominations for Male Artist of the Year in 2014 and 2015, followed by the release of his third studio album Identity, which included the top 5 single “All That Matters,” whose video was premiered by PEOPLE magazine.
