Quantcast
Published On: Tue, Feb 11th, 2020

Colton Dixon’s new song ‘Miracles’ creates a buzz after National Prayer Breakfast

Colton Dixon’s “Miracles” is already creating a buzz as fans across the globe are sharing their own #CDMIRACLEMOMENTS via a special polaroid filter on Dixon’s website.   The track is simultaneously being called “fantastic,” while encouraging listeners to “notice everyday miracles,” and “the importance of feeling God’s love in our lives,” while also simply lauded as “an upbeat, fun pop song“.   To watch the music video for “Miracles” click here, and its brand new lyric video, click here.

Colton Dixon speaking with servicemen at the National Prayer Breakfas

This past week Dixon kicked off a 30+ station radio promo tour following an event hosted at his parent’s business, Jack Split Axe Throwing with over 26 programmers present – before hitting markets such as Atlanta, Greenville, Cleveland, Columbus, Cincinnati, Baltimore, and Washington D.C., leading up to appearances at the National Prayer Breakfast including the breakfast itself along with the Closing Dinner.
“It’s be so great to travel again and catch up with these amazing radio teams,” remarked Colton.  “I can’t wait to hit more in the next several weeks!  It was also an honor to be a part of the National Prayer Breakfast events and to meet so many leaders in our country that truly love and want to serve God.”

Colton and Annie Dixon at The White House during the National Prayer Breakfast

ABOUT COLTON DIXON:
Colton Dixon quickly became a household name in 2012 when he was voted a fan favorite and made it to the top seven on Season 11 of Fox’s hit show AMERICAN IDOL. His career has been on the fast track ever since, now boasting over 100 million streams across all platforms. Dixon’s 2013 debut, A Messenger, set the record for biggest first-week sales by a new solo Christian act, becoming the No. 1 selling album by a new Christian artist. Dixon is also a Steinway & Sons artist, following in the footsteps of legendary artists such as Harry Connick, Jr. and Billy Joel. Dixon’s sophomore effort Anchor included the most played Hot AC single of 2014, “More Of You,” which spent three weeks at No. 1, as well as “Through All of It,” his fourth consecutive No. 1 at Hot AC Radio. In 2013, Dixon won a Dove Award for Best Rock/Contemporary Album Of The Year, along with two additional nominations. In 2015, Anchor was honored with the Dove Award for Rock/Contemporary Album of the Year. Dixon received back-to-back K-LOVE Fan Award nominations for Male Artist of the Year in 2014 and 2015, followed by the release of his third studio album Identity, which included the top 5 single “All That Matters,” whose video was premiered by PEOPLE magazine.
###
Get Connected with Colton Dixon
Twitter: https://twitter.com/coltondixon
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/coltondixonmusic?fref=ts
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/ColtonDixonMusicVEVO
Instagram: https://instagram.com/coltondixonmusic/

‘War Room’ Review: Prayer made the focus for Christians in new Kendrick brothers’ film

MercyMe To Perform On FOX & Friends’ All-American Summer Concert Series June 8

God’s power is in you: Now go and use it

On the DISPATCH: Headlines  Local  Opinion

Subscribe to Weekly Newsletter

* indicates required
/ ( mm / dd ) [ALL INFO CONFIDENTIAL]

About the Author

- The generic Dispatch designation, used primarily for press releases or syndicated content, but may be used for guest author requesting a generic nomenclature

Tags

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Sign up for our Weekly Newsletter



Recent Posts

Colton Dixon’s new song ‘Miracles’ creates a buzz after National Prayer Breakfast

February 11, 2020, No Comments on Colton Dixon’s new song ‘Miracles’ creates a buzz after National Prayer Breakfast

February 11, 2020, Comments Off on

February 11, 2020, Comments Off on

February 11, 2020, Comments Off on

Deval Patrick says Joe Biden’s black support has ‘always been soft’ and America needs ‘healing’

February 11, 2020, No Comments on Deval Patrick says Joe Biden’s black support has ‘always been soft’ and America needs ‘healing’

February 11, 2020, Comments Off on

What To Know About Investor Immigration in the USA

February 11, 2020, No Comments on What To Know About Investor Immigration in the USA

February 11, 2020, Comments Off on

Categories

Archives

At the Movies

dolittle-movie-poster1917-movie-posterstar-wars-rise-skywalker-movie-posterjumanji-movie-posterfrozen-2-movie-posterbeautiful-day-in-neighborhood-movie-postermaleficent-2-movie-posterspies-disguise-movie-poster


Pin It