Colin Farrell praises ‘The Batman’ script as ‘dark’ ‘moving’

Colin Farrell revealed a few details on the new script for The Batman and his role as Penguin, aka Oswald Cobblepot, directed by Matt Reeves.

“I’m in the process of talking to Matt Reeves, who’s the director, who wrote the script, and wrote a really beautiful, dark, moving script, really gorgeous,” Farrell said during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

“It’s all very hush-hush, but it’s a really beautiful script that he wrote and he has a real love for it, Matt. So, we’re in the process of finishing designing the aesthetic of the character.”

Robert Pattinson will be starring as billionaire Bruce Wayne, while Zoe Kravitz will be playing Catwoman in the movie, which is being shot under the mysterious title Vengeance. Andy Serkis as butler Alfred with Jeffrey Wright (Westworld, Angels in America, Casino Royale) would be playing Commissioner Gordon.

Paul Dano (There Will Be Blood, Prisoners) was cast in the role as the Riddler after rumors that Jonah Hill was onboard to play the role.

Jayme Lawson has been cast in a “sizable role” as “a grassroots political candidate running for office in Gotham” with fans theorizing that she’s actually playing Commissioner Gordon’s daughter Barbara… a.k.a. Batgirl. Big Lebowski co-star John Turturro will play Carmine Falcone, a mob boss in Gotham City and another enemy for Batman.

Peter Sarsgaard was rumored to be playing the role of Harvey Dent/Two-Face, but the casting news has tagged him as a new character for the franchise, but that may also be a misdirection.

The Batman arrives into theaters on June 25, 2021