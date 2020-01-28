CNN, MSNBC target America, GOP, conservatives with mocking insults, laughter

Anti-Trump, former GOP strategist Rick Wilson and CNN contributor Wajahat Ali join Don Lemon to discuss Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s statement in response to NPR host Mary Louise Kelly’s claim that he cursed at her and demanded she find Ukraine on a map, which turned into mocking of Trump supporters as the “credulous boomer rube demo that backs Donald Trump” and Ali’s jokes about math and intelligence,

Lemon’s laughing fit has drawn attacks. Wilson used the topic to mock President Trump as well as his supporters.

“[Pompeo] also knows deep within his heart that Donald Trump couldn’t find Ukraine on a map if you had the letter U and a picture of an actual physical crane next to it,” Wilson began, causing Lemon to chuckle. “He knows that this is, you know, an administration defined by ignorance of the world. And so that’s partly him playing to the base and playing to their audience. You know, the credulous boomer rube demo that backs Donald Trump.”

Lemon began crying with tears of laughter, Wilson went on to depict what he thought a typical Trump supporter sounded like.

“‘Donald Trump’s the smart one — and y’all elitists are dumb!'” Wilson said with a heavy southern accent.

“‘You elitists with your geography and your maps- and your spelling!'” Ali chimed in during the mockery.

“‘Your math and your reading!'” Wilson added. “‘All those lines on the map!'”

“That was good,” Lemon reacted. “That was a good one. I needed that.”

MSNBC’S NICOLE WALLACE INSULTS TRUMP BASE AT FLAT-EARTHERS

Speaking to the panel during a Senate break Monday, Wallace played a clip of Fox News host Chris Wallace.

“I’ve known Chris Wallace my entire career in politics,” said Wallace, who previously worked for George W. Bush’s White House. “This is an unflappable man. I called it the Flat Earth Society. The Republicans cling to the argument that the Earth is flat. Chris Wallace — they are obviously trying to cover the same event we are, saying, ‘No! We have a firsthand witness who saw the Earth is round!’ and he’s just trying to tell the senators before they render a judgment that the facts reveal the Earth is indeed round.”

