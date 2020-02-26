Clicktrades Android Trading App Review

More than two-thirds of online traders are using mobile platforms at the present time and this fact had given incentives to brokerage companies to come out with more innovative and efficient mobile trading software. One of the CFD providers that had tried to have an original approach is Clicktrades and today we’ll analyze some of the most important features of the Clicktrades app.

Proprietary solution vs. MetaTrader

Although most of the trading brands had included MetaTrader software among the platforms supported, Clicktrades had decided to rely solely on a proprietary solution. The award-winning platform is available via browser or for Android devices, making it possible to trade on any type of device, excepting iOS.

Speaking of the Clicktrades app, building new software from the ground up had allowed the company to come out with a structure that could be more suited for the fast trading environment. In addition, additional features had been implemented in order to offer multiple functionalities.

In terms of trading tools, the mobile app has advanced charting, with several chart types and time frames, as well as price indicators. The difference lies in some of the functions the app can perform. Unlike most of the other brokers, with the Clicktrades app clients have full access to their trading accounts directly from the app.

There’s no need to log in via a browser in order to add personal information or confirm an account. Also, clients can make deposits, with and verify a credit card. Monitoring the market on a constant basis could be an overwhelming task, but in this uncertain environment, traders must be in touch with all the latest developments.

That’s why price alerts are very helpful, allowing traders to get notified when the market reaches critical support or resistance area. From that respect, Clicktrades is a reliable mobile trading solution and could serve as a useful tool for traders who are involved in other activities alongside trading.

Traders can save additional time with a series of integrated shortcuts that show some of the most active instruments at any given point based on factors like volatility, perception, biggest performance, 52-week high or low, and others.

After putting both the positives and negatives into place, we can conclude that the Clicktrades app represents a good alternative for mobile trading. The solution provided by the company is a reliable tool for traders who want to stay connected to the markets on the go and at any time.

The materials contained on this document are not made by Clicktrades but by an independent third party and should not in any way be construed, either explicitly or implicitly, directly or indirectly, as investment advice, recommendation or suggestion of an investment strategy with respect to a financial instrument, in any manner whatsoever. CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 70%-85% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Author: JR