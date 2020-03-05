Chuck Schumer threatens Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, John Roberts responds

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer made personal attacks against Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, threatening that they “pay a price” if they voted against his political belief in a new abortion rights case.

“I want to tell you, Gorsuch. I want to tell you, Kavanaugh. You have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price!” Schumer said, speaking at a rally earlier Wednesday outside the court.

The remarks immediately came under attack, including by President Trump.

Trump called Schumer’s statements a “disgrace to the Supreme Court and to the U.S. Senate.”

“I was amazed by it, and if that were a Republican, you would see really bad things happening,” he said. “It’s very unequal justice and it’s a disgrace that he was able to say something like that.”

Chief Justice John Roberts delivered a rare public rebuke of a sitting member of Congress on Wednesday, accusing Schumer of making “dangerous” threats against two justices by name.

“Justices know that criticism comes with the territory, but threatening statements of this sort from the highest levels of government are not only inappropriate, they are dangerous. All Members of the Court will continue to do their job, without fear or favor, from whatever quarter.”