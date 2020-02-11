Christians rally on February 14th to promote purity by wearing white

In today’s culture where young people are bombarded with messages that encourage promiscuity, Liberty Counsel is encouraging students to take a public stand for purity on Valentine ’s Day. The 17th annual Day of Purity is a campaign that encourages students to wear white on February 14 to publicly promote abstinence and inspire other young people to save sexual intimacy for marriage.

The Day of Purity is based on First Timothy 4:12: “Don’t let anyone look down on you because you are young, but set an example for the believers in speech, in life, in love, in faith and in purity” (NIV). Participants are also encouraged to wear a special LIVEPURE wristband on that day and throughout the year.

While Hollywood and the media may encourage sexual activity without limits, practicing purity before marriage has spiritual, physical, emotional and social benefits.

Regarding the spiritual benefits of purity, the Bible is clear that to have a pure conscience before God, people must “flee from sexual immorality” because “no other sin so clearly affects the body as this one does” (1 Corinthians 6:18).

Regarding the physical benefits, the benefits of abstinence before marriage include preventing diseases, pregnancies and even abortions. On average, young people in the United States have sexual intercourse for the first time at about age 17, but do not marry until their mid-20s. During the interim period of nearly a decade or longer, they are at a heightened risk for sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and unplanned pregnancies. Every year, there are about 20 million new STIs in the United States. Young people, between the ages of 15 to 24, account for 50 percent of those. According to the Guttmacher Institute , approximately 448,000 U.S. women aged 15–19 became pregnant in 2013. Seventy-two percent of adolescent pregnancies occurred among 18–19-year-olds and four pregnancies occurred per 1,000 females aged 14 or younger. That same year, approximately 11 percent of all abortions were obtained by women 19 years and under.