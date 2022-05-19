Quantcast
Published On: Thu, May 19th, 2022

Choosing the Ideal Fencing Contractor for Your Project: What Should You Look For?

There are several benefits you could get from the proper fencing – it can give added security to your property, for one thing, but it can also add to your property’s kerb value and appeal. For example, if you have a sports facility and are looking for the correct fencing, it can protect viewers and spectators from stray balls and further protect your premises from vandalism or theft. But fences come in a broad array of styles and materials, which include chain link fencing, welded mesh fencing, traditional wood fencing, heavy pikes, and wrought iron fencing! Although the type of fence you choose does matter, so does your fencing contractor – because if you choose one, they have to fit the right criteria. But, of course, it’s one thing to choose a fence, and it’s another to select a fencing contractor, as they are responsible for building your fence and making sure it lasts! So what should you look for when choosing the ideal fencing contractor for your project? Let’s find out.

photo/ Hans Linde

Research is vital

Doing the proper research is essential – but it’s more than this. You can start by searching in your local area and assessing their background and the kind of services they provide. If you want a particular style or design, this will narrow your choices down further. Think about the contractor’s age – how long have they been in business? RTCFencing.co.uk, a reliable and reputable fencing contractor, recommends checking if there’s any portfolio you can go through; it’s an excellent way to see the contractor’s expertise and experience. 

The services they offer

Once you have narrowed down your search, ask them what kind of services they offer. It may seem obvious once again, but you may want to choose a contractor not just for the services they can give you but for other additional services or specialised services. What do we mean? Think about it this way – one company may specialise in security fencing, and another may specialise in high-quality MUGA fencing. It would be great if the fencing contractor you are eyeing specialises in all of the different types of fencing available, but if they specialise only in one, make sure it is what you’re looking for. 

Also, you may want to check if they supply the materials aside from just installing it; there are those who both supply and install it and those who merely install it. Consider your needs as either is good, so your choice will depend on your needs and requirements.

And lastly, think about other services you may need, such as maintenance or repair. Some offer a maintenance and repair package, particularly for complex fences made from steel or security fencing. Others provide additional products, like gates or trellises. Again, the important thing is to think carefully about what your project needs and make sure your contractor can provide it, and think about your future requirements, too. You should also get an accurate and precise quotation with no hidden expenses.

After doing all this, you can then ask for about three quotations and compare them. Remember that it’s not always good to go with the cheapest deal; always think of the bottom line and the long-term when making your choice. 

Author: Diane Hutton

