Quantcast
Published On: Tue, Dec 31st, 2019

China sentences Pastor Wang Yi to 9 years in prison for ‘subversion of state power’ and ‘illegal business’

 International Christian Concern (ICC) has learned that Pastor Wang Yi from Early Rain Covenant Church (ERCC) in Sichuan was sentenced to nine years in prison for “subversion of state power” and “illegal business operations.”

Pastor Wang Yi

Based on the statement posted on the website of the Chengdu court in Sichuan, Pastor Wang has also been deprived of his political rights for three years and 50,000 yuan ($7,160 USD) of his personal property was confiscated.

According to China Aid, Pastor Wang was secretly tried on December 26, his wife Jiang Rong’s birthday, at the Chengdu Intermediate Court.

“A large amount of plainclothes officials were stationed near the court, according to one witness who was detained and later released. Only government appointed lawyers were at the trial,” the persecution watchdog stated. “No members of Pastor Wang’s family or members of Early Rain Covenant Church were invited to the proceedings.”

Wang’s wife has been placed under house arrest along with her 12-year-old son, with no access to the outside world. She was also detained for several months until she was released on bail last June.

Wang’s lawyer, Zhang Peihong, who has been prevented from representing him, commented on Facebook today, “Woe to you, for you see evil as kindness and see kindness as evil. You are not sending a criminal to prison, [instead], you are crowning a righteous man.”

A church leader who is a friend of Pastor Wang told ICC, “The reason why the authorities picked nine years for his imprisonment is so that when he comes out, he will lose influence. The government wants to use him as a scapegoat to warn other house church pastors not to do the same like him.”

Pastor Wang is the last person from ERCC who was sentenced, after elder Qin Derfu was sentenced to four years in prison for “illegal business” on November 29. Given the lack of rule of law in China, it is unlikely that Pastor Wang’s sentence will be overturned.

He was detained last December along with his wife and more than 100 other ERCC members, many of whom have since been released on bail, but still placed under surveillance.

Gina Goh, ICC’s Regional Manager for Southeast Asia, said, “The sentence of Pastor Wang Yi further proves that the Chinese government disregards religious freedom and is paranoid about Christians from house churches. The unfounded accusations against Pastor Wang Yi and the inhumane treatment of his wife and son are pure evil. The international community must rally behind Pastor Wang and condemn China for its ongoing persecution against Christians.”

ICC

On the DISPATCH: Headlines  Local  Opinion

Subscribe to Weekly Newsletter

* indicates required
/ ( mm / dd ) [ALL INFO CONFIDENTIAL]

About the Author

- The generic Dispatch designation, used primarily for press releases or syndicated content, but may be used for guest author requesting a generic nomenclature

Tags

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Sign up for our Weekly Newsletter



Recent Posts

China sentences Pastor Wang Yi to 9 years in prison for ‘subversion of state power’ and ‘illegal business’

December 31, 2019, No Comments on China sentences Pastor Wang Yi to 9 years in prison for ‘subversion of state power’ and ‘illegal business’

Rachael Prescott recounts abortionists pressuring her to kill her Down Syndrome twins

December 31, 2019, No Comments on Rachael Prescott recounts abortionists pressuring her to kill her Down Syndrome twins

YouTuber Mark Rober lands ‘Revenge of the Nerd’ Discovery Channel show, set for 2020

December 31, 2019, No Comments on YouTuber Mark Rober lands ‘Revenge of the Nerd’ Discovery Channel show, set for 2020

Mythbusters spin-off ‘The Explosion Show’ premieres tomorrow to kickoff the New Year

December 31, 2019, No Comments on Mythbusters spin-off ‘The Explosion Show’ premieres tomorrow to kickoff the New Year

5 Endangered Species in Australia You Need to Know About

December 31, 2019, No Comments on 5 Endangered Species in Australia You Need to Know About

The History of Cornhole and its Popularity

December 31, 2019, No Comments on The History of Cornhole and its Popularity
needle pills addiction

Using Testclear To Stay Clear From Drug Tests

December 30, 2019, No Comments on Using Testclear To Stay Clear From Drug Tests

Best Ways to Boost Your Brand with Promotional Bags

December 30, 2019, No Comments on Best Ways to Boost Your Brand with Promotional Bags

Categories

Archives

At the Movies

star-wars-rise-skywalker-movie-posterjumanji-movie-poster1917-movie-posterfrozen-2-movie-posterbeautiful-day-in-neighborhood-movie-posterqueen-slim-movie-postermaleficent-2-movie-posterterminator-dark-fate-movie-poster



Pin It