Published On: Fri, Jun 12th, 2020

Change‌ ‌management‌ ‌hurdles‌ ‌and‌ ‌how‌ ‌to‌ ‌clear‌ ‌them

You can only fit so much into a working week and there is enough to do juggling priorities and deadlines without adding a program of changes into the mix even if ultimately they will cut down on the work load and help the company run more efficiently (and profitably) in the long run.

Change management training can assist with hurdles arising from employees feeling as though change has been thrust upon them, the Silo mentality and managers struggling to lead their teams on previously established terms but now having to get to grips with implementing new ones. It is only natural for there to be resistance and change consultants can show you the various ways that change management can be implemented effectively; keeping stress levels to a minimum whilst maximizing compliance and productivity.

Image by mohamed Hassan from Pixabay

Assign the right team to the right processes

A myriad of touch points may be involved in a change management process sparking off the need for new documentation, quality controls and more across different departments. It sounds like plain common sense, but the most important point is to assign the right team to the right processes as well as employing effective communication across all parts of the company that will be directly and indirectly affected.

Ensure multiple sites are kept in the loop

Change management can fail if one department out of five for instance needs to be but is not included in the process. It is important that no one is overlooked whether it’s a separate branch or remote worker. Everyone matters. Change can cause chaos if a separate branch, department or person is sometimes included in the loop but overlooked at other times. A cohesive plan of implementation and collaborative working will be necessary to hit the ground running with the change management process.

Compliance driven decisions

The best actions are those undertaken willingly so it does go without saying that effective meeting facilitation needs to have taken place to encourage all employees to get on board with what’s happening.

Updating documentation

There is nothing more confusing or stressful than documentation that is not unified as it moves its way down the company chain so any paperwork needs to be reviewed and kept in line to provide accurate audit trails.

Juggling skills

As part of a change management process there could be multiple layers of change implemented simultaneously setting off a domino effect which can be hard to correct if the tiles don’t fall smoothly! To combat this effect and prevent CAPAs; a process of harmonization needs to be followed where every change implemented is consistently affected and assessed over time. A company dashboard can be useful where open tasks and email alerts can be viewed by every employee so they can stay on track as part of the process.

 Gaining approvals

Last but not least – the right automated system for gaining the relevant approvals to sign off a stage of a change management process helps the next one to flow more smoothly.

Author: Anne Preston

