Chad Wolf discusses Al-Qaeda ties to Pensacola terrorist shooter, Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani

The Saudi military trainee, Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, who killed three US sailors and wounded several others in a terror attack last year on a military base in Pensacola, Florida, was a longtime associate of al Qaeda who had communicated with operatives from the group as recently as the night before the shooting, the Justice Department and the FBI announced Monday.

Chad Wolf’s Homeland statement:

The FBI findings from the tragic Pensacola navy base shooting last December illustrate that the enduring threat from terrorist organizations, such as Al-Qaeda, continues. This incident is a stark reminder that terrorist organizations are just as determined to attack us today as on September 11, 2001. DHS continues to support the investigation and, in the wake of the attack, DHS supported the Departments of State and Department of Defense in reviewing screening and vetting procedures for foreign military students. Foreign terrorist organizations remain a core priority of DHS’s counterterrorism efforts and we will continue to make substantial progress in our ability to detect, prevent, protect against, and mitigate the threats that these groups pose to the American people. DHS has fully stood up and is utilizing the National Vetting Center to leverage technology and collaborate with our national security partners to identify terrorists and prevent them from traveling to the United States. DHS also remains a steadfast contributor to the Joint Terrorism Task Force and our officers, agents, and analysts work to identify and disrupt terrorism subjects on a daily basis. Additionally, DHS released its Strategic Framework for Countering Terrorism and Targeted Violence last year, explaining how the Department will use the tools and expertise that have strengthened the country from foreign terrorist organizations to address the evolving threats of today. The men and women of the Department across the components continue to stand watch all over the country to protect the homeland and our values.

US investigators uncovered the al Qaeda connection after the FBI broke through the encryption protecting the Saudi attacker’s iPhones and have been able to use the information on the devices to carry out a recent counterterrorism operation in Yemen, Attorney General William Barr and FBI Director Christopher Wray said at a news conference.

“The evidence we’ve been able to develop from the killer’s devices shows that the Pensacola attack was actually the brutal culmination of years of planning and preparation by a longtime AQAP associate,” Wray said, referring to al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, one of the deadliest branches of the terror group.