Chad Price and MAKO Medical Unveil New Cost-Effective Mass-Screening COVID-19 Antigen Test

As the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic rages on, the experts at MAKO Medical Laboratories have unveiled a new line of defense. The national reference laboratory and leader in testing for the novel coronavirus is offering a cost-effective mass-screening test. The groundbreaking test is the latest innovation from the well-known healthcare company.

The MAKO Antigen test uses the DiaSorin LIAISON® SARS-CoV-2 Ag high-throughput antigen test to identify cases of COVID-19. The test has an additional feature, which means that experts can detect the virus in people whose healthcare providers suspect that they have the virus. One of the biggest advantages of the new test is that it is highly sensitive and can return results in as little as a day. Put simply, it could be game changing when it comes to the world of virus testing, allowing faster, more accurate results.

“Our MAKO team is excited to partner with Diasorin to bring this highly sensitive antigen test to the masses,” says Josh Arant, COO and co-founder of MAKO Medical Laboratories. “With a sensitivity of 97.1 percent and a specificity of 100 percent, utilizing nasal and nasopharyngeal swabs, MAKO can turn results around in less than 24 hours, with a capacity to run over 100,000 tests per day.”

Using the MAKO Antigen test, Chad Price’s team of experts can swiftly identify the SARS-CoV-2 N protein antigen. This antigen is generally detectable throughout the acute phase of infection in most patients. With that in mind, finding the antigen in patients could prove lifesaving and help curb the spread as the virus mutates.

Combining the large-scale screening of the active COVID-19 virus with the ultra-accurate in-lab antigen test means that patients can get the results they need in record time. What’s more, the test is cost effective, opening it up to the wider community. Perhaps most vitally, the antigen test allows experts to see if a person who has previously had the virus continues to have and carry it.

“DiaSorin’s platform demonstrates the next level of understanding for COVID-19 cases, and it allows our team to further our partnership with health officials across the country as a one-stop laboratory service provider,” says Arant.

Using industry-leading testing assays and new next-generation sequencing (NGS) research panels to identify new novel coronavirus cases, MAKO Medical is pioneering in this field. Since April 2020, the College of American Pathologists (CAP) accredited laboratories have conducted more than five million COVID-19 tests across the country.

Aside from testing for the active virus in patients, this innovative system can also detect mutations and variants of the novel coronavirus. Over the past year, the MAKO Medical Laboratories team has found more than 160 variant cases of the COVID-19 virus. These experts have identified these mutations across 9 of the 38 states in which they conduct their testing. The variants include the B.1351, B.117, and L452R mutations.

MAKO Medical Laboratories has facilities in both Henderson and one in Raleigh, occupying more than 70,000 square feet in total. As an immediate response to the COVID-19 outbreak at the start of 2020, Chad Price decided to expand the Henderson laboratory space. The savvy change increased the laboratory’s capacity from 50,000 COVID-19 daily tests to more than 100,000 tests per day.

Aside from increasing the laboratory’s physical space, the MAKO Medical team has grown since this time last year. The 350 staff members have expanded to include more than 1,000 employees. This larger team of experts is now working on innovations, identifications, and testing in the ongoing battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The MAKO Medical team continues to offer insights, new screening methods, and ongoing medical support to the wider community. Since new variants of the virus come to light regularly, staying one step ahead of these changes could make all the difference.

About MAKO Medical Laboratories

Supported by an expert team of nationally recognized doctors and doctorate holders, MAKO Medical Laboratories specializes in methodology development and pathological services. The game-changing testing company and labs prioritize patients by offering transparency.

Started in 2014 by Chad Price, Adam Price, and Josh Arant, MAKO Medical aims to disrupt the sector. Additionally, the company offers support to veterans. It combines a wealth of new technology, including robotics, app platforms, and cloud-based tech. In response to the pandemic, the laboratories have adapted their services to offer accurate testing.

Chad Price is the CEO of MAKO Medical Laboratories. He has had a long entrepreneurial career and previously co-founded BrideGenie and founded Element Services Group Mechanical LLC. He has played a major role in starting Cary Reconstruction and is a board member of Trill A.I. He also currently offers tailored consulting services to companies embarking on new mergers or primed for growth.

Author: Digital Solutions