Chad Price and MAKO Medical Laboratories Give $10,000 to the Vance County Public School Foundation

The new school year is just around the corner. Chad Price and MAKO Medical Laboratories have donated $10,000 to the Vance County Public School Foundation ahead of the 2022-2022 school year. The funding goes toward the Learning Extends Actual Performance (LEAP) Grants, which are awarded on an annual basis.

Supporting educators across the North Carolina region has for a long time been a priority of the healthcare brand. As though that donation weren’t enough, the well-known entrepreneur has issued a community challenge too. The leading testing business will be matching all future 2022 donations from the public, up to another sum of $10,000.

“We are so grateful for the financial support and the confidence that MAKO has in the work we are doing in Vance County Schools”, said Superintendent Dr. Cindy Bennett. “Every dollar donated will support the experiences and engaging opportunities our teachers will design and share with our students. MAKO has again demonstrated their amazing support for this community!”

Within this article, we will take a look at how Chad Price and MAKO Medical Laboratories are helping the Vance County Public School Foundation ahead of the new school year.

Supporting Educators in North Carolina

The Learning Extends Actual Performance (LEAP) Grants play a vital role in helping teachers across the region. Educators awarded the funding can use it to enhance the experiences that they offer within the classroom. Armed with plenty of new resources and information, these individuals are able to transform the way that they engage with their students. In expanding the opportunities, they offer, they can broaden students’ horizons.

The Vance County Public School Foundation awards the grants every year with the committee sifting through a variety of applications. Last year, five teachers in the North Carolina district received funding from the LEAP Grants. The money went toward enriching the educational experiences of their students and helping to empower their learning. Thanks to this extra financial boost, many teachers have additional resources.

Since Chad Price and his co-founders started MAKO Medical Laboratories back in 2014, the business has always supported local causes. The talented entrepreneur has a natural philanthropic spirit and continuously puts the needs of the greater community first. Aside from employing countless veterans within the business’ ranks, the CEO also allocates a large amount of the company’s profits to deserving charities and foundations. The donation to the Vance County Public School Foundation is one of many similar gestures.

“Helping teachers in the classroom is a wonderful way to invest in your community”, said Josh Arant, Chief Operating Officer, MAKO Medical. “The past two years have been hard on students, teachers and their families. We want to help support our educators and inspire innovation in Vance County. I hope other individuals and companies will join us.”

Funding Available for Educations for 2022-2023

The new wave of Learning Extends Actual Performance (LEAP) Grants will come into effect in August 2022. However, educators in the district can already start applying to receive funding from the foundation. As the applications start to roll in, the LEAP Grant committee will take the time to evaluate each of them. While it is a difficult process, the experts will be looking to award the best applicants with valuable funding.

The Vance County Public School Foundation will award educators with the LEAP Grants over the summer, ahead of the new school year. That will give these teachers the opportunity to provide additional resources and learning opportunities to their students. To bolster this year’s funding, the foundation will be providing an additional $10,000. That means that the total amount of LEAP Grant money in the post is a massive $20,000.

Conclusion

Serial entrepreneur and philanthropist, Chad Price is dedicated to giving back to the community. Over the last eight years, MAKO Medical Laboratories has more than doubled in size. When the COVID-19 pandemic began, Chad Price expanded the premises and hired more staff to meet the growing demand for accurate, transparent testing. Despite this success, the businessman has never lost sight of his community values. Apart from donating to the Vance County Public School Foundation, the company also supports local events — such as sports games — and other charities in the wider region.

Chad Price and MAKO Medical Laboratories: The Power of Giving Back

Supported by a staff of nationally-recognized doctors and PhDs, MAKO Medical Laboratories specializes in methodology development and pathological services. CEO Chad Price launched the business to offer transparency and accuracy in medical testing.

Founded in 2014 by Chad Price, Adam Price, and Josh Arant, the business has proved to be a game-changer. Combining a wealth of new technology including robotics, app platforms, and cloud-based tech, the business is leading the way. Additionally, when the pandemic started, the laboratories adapted their services to offer accurate testing.

Apart from offering testing services, the company is dedicated to supporting the North Carolina community. Chad Price and his team employ a selection of veterans within the company ranks, specifically in the delivery ‘Shark’ services. The entrepreneur also allocates a portion of the business’ profits to charitable donations in the region.

Chad Price is the CEO of MAKO Medical Laboratories. He has had a long entrepreneurial career previously co-founding BrideGenie and founding Element Services Group Mechanical LLC. He has played a major role in starting Cary Reconstruction, and is a board member for Trill A.I.