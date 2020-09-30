CBG OIL: THE NEW CANNABINOID PRODUCT YOU SHOULD GIVE A TRY

No, it is not a spelling error. CBG is a thing, and it is quickly surpassing CBD among cannabinoid enthusiasts. It is a cannabis item that was recently introduced in the cannabis industry. Judging from the positive reception, the future looks bright for CBG.

Though cannabigerol or CBG oil is still a relatively new product, statistics reveal that a number of adults in the U.S. have used it once in their lifetime while most of them use it several times in a day.

Cannabigerol is often referred to as the ‘mother cannabinoid’ for a good reason. It may be one of the cannabinoids in the hemp plant next to CBN, THC, CBC, and even CBD, but it is thought to be the stem cell of all other cannabinoids.

Like cannabidiol, cannabigerol is non-psychoactive and interacts with the endocannabinoid system (ECS) or endogenous cannabinoids.

Endocannabinoids are produced by the body and so far, scientists have identified two: 2-arachidonoylglycerol (2-AG) and anandamide (AEA). They both keep inner functions running smoothly.

Cannabigerol molecules bind to ECS receptors, filling spaces that would be used up by cannabinoids manufactured in our bodies.

What is CBG Oil?

Away from Biology class, CBG oil is a beneficial extract with lots of benefits, including decreased inflammation, better cognitive health, anxiety and pain relief, and improved mood.

It is derived through extraction from a cannabis or hemp plant. The extraction is usually combined with a carrier oil such as MCT oil to produce a tropical or edible product.

It has a variety of exciting flavors and, due to its concentration, gets to work fast. The duration it takes to yield results depends on the individual as well as factors such as the concentration of the oil, bodyweight, frequency of dose, and metabolism.

It is either added in food and drinks, used under the tongue or rubbed on the skin. When used under the tongue, it should be held for at least 60 seconds before swallowing. This maximizes the absorption rate since you allow it to absorb into your bloodstream via the capillaries beneath your tongue.

Additional Benefits of Using CBG Oil

Aside from the advantages stated earlier, here are some additional ones you can enjoy if you use the oil as per directions:

It promotes a better mood

It increases appetite

It helps you get more sleep

It slows the growth of bacteria

It hinders cancer cell growth

It lowers seizures and convulsions

It reduces inflammation

It improves bone marrow growth

It promotes the development of neurons

It keeps the brain healthy by keeping it safe from cognitive decline. This is a relief, especially for people with Huntington’s disease

Can You Cook Using CBG Oil?

Absolutely not. CBG oil is meant to be consumed or used in its raw form. Heat can destroy the delicate terpenes and cannabinoids in the extract.

How to Store CBG Oil

CBG oil is carefully painstakingly extracted and processed to provide you, the user, with nothing but the best. As such, you should strive to maintain its integrity. Placing it on the counter next to the dishes is not an option.

It is a highly perishable product and should, therefore, be stored in a cool and dry place. Your refrigerator is the most suitable place to preserve CBG oil. You can as well put it in a pot with water that is cooler than room temperature. Shake the bottle well before use and once opened, a bottle of CBG oil has a shelf-life of at least six months. Your method of storage can add to or reduce the shelf life.

Is CBG Oil Legal and Safe?

Cannabigerol oil passes the less than 0.3% of THC requirement for cannabinoid products according to the 2018 Farm Bill. This makes it 100% legitimate.

As for safety, CBG oil is obtained from naturally grown hemp. This hemp is free from GMOs, harmful chemicals, heavy metals, and additives.

Most users jump into the conclusion that CBG oil is harmful due to the side effects they experience upon using it for the first time. Please note that these reactions are to be expected. Before using CBG oil, be sure to read the label to find out how it is used.

If, however, you wish to lower the effects, build your daily intake of the oil slowly until you are used to its effects.

The more you consume the oil, the faster your body will become used to it. Many users are trying it out and are reporting positive effects. Purchase your CBG oil today and experience unbeatable therapeutic effects firsthand.

Author: Shacks J