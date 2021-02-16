CarGuard Trevor Smith: Four Keys To Buying A Vehicle Protection Plan

A vehicle protection plan is a crucial thing to consider if you want to have peace of mind when it comes to emergency car repairs and maintenance. When you buy a car, it is likely to come with a manufacturer warranty, but this will be active for just a few years.

If you drive for hours every day, a vehicle protection plan might be just what you need. Here are four points to consider before making up your mind on whether or not to purchase, provided by CarGuard Trevor Smith. Mr. Smith is a veteran when it comes to helping happy customers find the best vehicle protection plans.

The Dealership’s Offer

Many different third-party providers are out there and ready to offer you their protection. It is important to buy a plan that is backed by an automaker. You may opt for a manufacturer-backed extended warranty found in various dealerships across the nation.

If the dealership that sold you the car has a plan, it might be best to buy from them. Check various providers for other benefits such as higher limits for towing and roadside assistance.

The Best Price

During your research, it’s essential to search the internet to see what different providers are offering; when it comes time to make a decision, you’ll already know what works best for your wallet.

CarGuard’s Trevor Smith advises to get at least three quotes from providers and compare the prices and the benefits of each one. Check whether the price is negotiable or not. The primary focus should be finding a protection plan that fits into your budget.

The Plan’s Coverage

A vehicle protection plan may not be as comprehensive as some providers may make it appear. Many parts that are susceptible to wear and tear may not be covered. What’s more, these plans come in coverage tiers from basic to premium plan—each with its own price and extent of coverage.

Take your time to read the contract and all the clauses to know what is covered and what is not. Ask whether or not the repairs are fully covered or whether you will need to pay a small deductible. Does your provider limit you to a specific repair shop, or can you take your car for repairs to the repair shop of your choice?

The Car’s Repair History

Have you had car problems in the past that warranted high repair costs? Would you have been in a better position had you had a vehicle service contract? How many times have you had a flat tire or breakdown that required emergency assistance?

Perform the necessary calculations and determine how much repairs have cost you out-of-pocket in the past year. Weigh these results against the cost of buying a vehicle protection plan. Have other cars you’ve owned had the kinds of problems that a plan would have covered? Knowing how you’ve fared in the past can give you a hint on what to expect in the future.

CarGuard Trevor Smith Helps You Choose

No matter the reason you’re considering a vehicle protection plan, you’ll want to take into account these four points when making your decision. Luckily, CarGuard Trevor Smith has shared this advice in order to help you become a more informed customer. Trevor Smith has a long history of providing wonderful customer service in the industry and knows you’ll love the peace of mind that will come with having a great vehicle service contract guarding your car.

Author: Jeremy Biberdorf