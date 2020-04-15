Car Accidents in the Time of Coronavirus

A late winter storm is predicted to be hitting the Sierra Nevadas and the Las Vegas area for this week, and that could mean more car accidents and collisions due to slicker, icier roads in the greater metropolitan area. In this uncertain time, the last thing that you need is to get into an accident while heading to your essential job, or even worse, on your way to the hospital.

Sometimes, however, accidents are unavoidable. If you do get into a car accident, truck accident, or motorcycle accident, the good news is that emergency rooms are much less full than they would otherwise be. Many car insurance providers are also offering special rebates and refunds to customers, which could be helpful if you get into an accident.

But obviously, it’s better to do everything in your power to avoid an accident while the coronavirus is raging. Any visit to the hospital is going to put more strain on the system that is already staggering under the weight of COVID-19 cases, and this is clearly something that should be avoided while everyone is under stay-at-home orders.

Being Safer on the Road

If you’re not an essential worker, you should be at home, period. However, if you must be out driving on the roads to perform your duties or to take care of someone who cannot care for themselves, it’s best to practice defensive driving at all times. Always be watchful of the cars around you, even if there aren’t many.

Remember to stay alert and focused–don’t pull out your phone at a stoplight, no matter how few cars there are on the road. The last thing that you want is to get into an accident and put even more strain on the hospital system. Distracted driving is often a huge factor in many accidents, and it’s important to stay vigilant regardless of the state of traffic.

There are always going to be aggressive, distracted drivers on the road, but being defensive is the first step towards avoiding accidents. There’s no reason to add an accident into the amount of stress you’re already dealing with.

What to Do If You Get Into An Accident

After a car accident, it’s important to take stock of your injuries. If you haven’t been seriously injured, there is no reason to alert the police unless you’d like to file a police report and shouldn’t be a reason for you to call paramedics unless the other party is injured.

Obviously, you’ll want to take pictures for your insurance provider and file a claim as soon as possible. Many auto insurance providers are offering special refunds during this time, so you may be able to save some money on your policy while dealing with this unfortunate situation

If you have been injured, however, it’s important that you get in contact with a personal injury attorney as soon as possible. Just because many things have been put on hold during this quarantine doesn’t mean someone can injure you without repercussions.

Author: Adam Williams