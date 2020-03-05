Car Accident Lawyer: When Do You Need to Hire One?

Filing a car accident lawsuit and facing a team of qualified attorneys all by yourself is not at all a wise decision. Well, of course, if you know everything about how car accident cases work in Henderson, NV, and are well-versed with laws concerning such cases, you can go ahead. However, if you don’t, your best option is to hire a car accident lawyer.

Insurance companies employ professional lawyers to handle car accident claims. To win against them, you need to have an experienced Henderson lawyer by your side. Your lawyer will help you with every step of your case and make sure that you get what you are entitled to. All in all, you must hire an attorney who specializes in car accident cases as soon as possible.

What are the key roles of a car accident lawyer?

Will prove that you are a victim – One of the most complicated parts of a car accident case is proving which party was at fault. Usually, all the involved parties try to shift the blame. In such a situation, your attorney will examine all the proofs and find out what exactly happened. In doing so, your attorney will

Consult your doctor to understand the condition of your injuries.

Talk to all the eyewitnesses.

Reconstruct the entire accident.

Obtain important evidence concerning your car accident.

Will advise you on how much you should claim – As a layperson, you don’t exactly know what you are entitled to. Your attorney will determine the value of your injuries, take into account your medical bills, calculate your lost wages, etc. and help you figure out an appropriate settlement amount.

Negotiate with the insurance company for you – Most of us don’t know how to talk or negotiate with insurance companies, and on the contrary, they have experienced adjusters and lawyers working for them. These lawyers will make sure that their client (insurance company) has to pay the least possible settlement amount. This means, without a lawyer on your side it will get very difficult to get compensation which you deserve. Your lawyer will

Represent your case, and ensure that you get fair compensation.

Handle major and minor details of your case.

Prepare your verbal or written statement.

File and fight your case if needed

There are many cases in which the insurance company does not accept the claim, or offer an extremely unreasonable settlement amount. If this is the situation in your case, you will have to file a lawsuit against the insurance company.

Usually, this is the move that explains the adjusters of the insurance company that you are willing and prepared to go far. However, if needed, your attorney will file a lawsuit for you, and fight with the insurance company in the courtroom. All this is not possible if you have not hired an attorney in the first place.

No matter how bad the case seems if you wish to get some compensation for your losses, consulting a car accident attorney soon after the accident is the best idea. There are several laws and regulations concerning car accidents and only a professional attorney can use them to make your case stronger.

Author: Chandra Bhushan