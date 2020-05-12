Can’t Move? Here’s How You Can Make More Space in Your Current Home

A lot of people feel that their home isn’t big enough for them, but it’s not always possible to move, whether it’s because of financial reasons or family commitments. That’s why, if you can’t move, you may want to find some ways to make more space in your existing home, and here are some ways you can do so.

Declutter and clear some space

One of the simplest ways you can make more space in your home is to simply declutter. You’ll be amazed how much bigger your home feels once you’ve got rid of everything unnecessary. A lot of things can be donated or recycled, and if there’s stuff you want to get out of the way, consider using self storage for items you rarely use. Having a declutter will let you appreciate the space you have and creates a blank canvas to work with.

Divide bedrooms in two

One of the most common reasons for needing to move is wanting more bedrooms, especially if you’ve got kids that are sharing and are getting to an age where they need more space. There are cheap ways to divide a room, such as using bookshelves or curtains, but you may want to consider getting a contractor in to build a proper wall if you want the rooms to feel more separate.

Convert unused space

Many homes have unused spaces that are full of junk and clutter, that could easily be converted into useable space. Some projects to consider include:

Converting a garage

Turning your attic into a bedroom

Turn your basement into a self-contained studio

Change an office or walk-in closet into a small bedroom

The cost of this kind of project will depend on how much work needs to be done. Some basements, for example, are completely unfinished and would need soundproofing, insulation and wiring installed, while others may simply need cosmetic work done. Get some quotes from contractors to see if it’s worth it.

Switch to open plan living

If your living spaces feel small and claustrophobic, then one solution is to go open plan. Even older homes can be converted to open plan living, and it opens up a lot of new design options. You don’t have to completely open up your ground floor. You could have a combination kitchen/diner for family dinners, or a lounge/diner which allows you to hold big gatherings. With this kind of work, it’s essential to get a contractor in before you set your heart on the task. It may not be possible to remove certain load-bearing walls, so you need to know what your options are.

Moving up the property ladder to a larger home is sadly not always possible. However, if you stay put, you can often save money, which you can then use to improve your current home. From converting an unused room, to rethinking your layout and going open plan, there are lots of ways you can make your home feel more spacious and liveable.

Author: Carol Trehearn