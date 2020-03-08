Cannabidiol for Pets Research: Cornell Takes the Lead with CBD Oil

In the recent times, you must have heard about the buzz around the CBD oil for pets, especially dogs (see more at SimplyPets CBD). Sometimes, you probably wonder whether all the hype is really worth it or will you land up in jail if you recommend it to someone else. There have been several researches on CBD oil and it has been proved that it really does live up to the all the hype it has created in the market. In fact, researches by Cornell also backs all such claims and the federal government also seems to be loosening their hold on recommendations of CBD oil made by vets.

According to a recent tests and studies made by Cornell, 2mg per kg of CBD oil, if consumed twice every day, can often help in boosting the comfort level and activities in dogs, especially with osteoarthritis. This study was headed by Joe Wakshlag, who happens to be the section chief of nutrition at Cornell and also an associate professor. The primary objectives of the study was to find out about the basic oral pharmacokinetics and about the safety of CBD oil when it comes to managing pain, especially in dogs suffering from osteoarthritis.

The team of experts took into consideration two different doses of the cannabidiol oil of 2mg per kg and 8mg per kg. The elimination half-life was set at 4.2 hours for both the doses. There were no negative side effects recorded for both the doses. However, there was an increase in the alkaline phosphate activity according to the serum chemistry. The team used a randomly chosen, double-blind crossover placebo-controlled study to test the pain management properties of CBD oil. Some dogs were administered with placebo oil and some were given CBD oil at 2mg per kg at a time span of 12 hours. After conducting the tests for 4 weeks straight, the results proved that CBD oil is indeed beneficial in reducing pain.

Most of you may say that although science is supporting the use of CBD oil, the law may not. After all, it is extracted from the hemp plant, which is not legally allowed. It is good for you to know that the hemp plant contains 0.3% of THC or tetrahydrocannabinol, which is the psychoactive chemical, most commonly found in cannabis. Once President Obama signed the Agricultural Act in the year 2014 that also allowed the study and cultivation of industrial hemp for limited purposes.

If you are not yet clear about the legal effects of prescribing CBD oil for pets, you should know that the manufacture and distribution of the oil for veterinary use is not at all illegal either at the state level or at the federal level. However, it is good to note that different states do have different rules when it comes to CBD oil and its uses. Thus, it is important that you try and find out about the rules and regulations that concern the manufacture and use of CBD oil for dogs in order to relieve them from pain.

