Can You Watch the Last Harry Potter Movie on Netflix?

Short answer: absolutely! You can still stream the fantastic conclusion to Harry Potter’s saga on Netflix, along with the rest of the movies. Check out StreamCatcher and you’ll find everything you need for the job. More details about the process below.

How to Watch Harry Potter with a VPN

As mentioned before, you can still stream the entire Harry Potter franchise. If you’ve checked the link above, you can see it’s available only on Netflix Australia. What the website doesn’t show is that Harry Potter is about to leave the platform on January 15th this year. Better gather up your friends for a marathon before it’s too late.

The easiest way to watch the movies is by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to change your virtual location. All you have to do is:

Sign up with a reliable Netflix VPN provider – if you don’t know where to look, some great examples are included in the link at the start of the article.

Download their VPN app for any of your devices – a wide variety of platforms are supported, including Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS, and Android, among others.

Launch the VPN and log in

Choose a VPN server in Australia (the only location where Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 is currently available).

Look up Harry Potter on Netflix, and voila! You can now watch Harry’s entire journey before it gets Evanesco’d off the platform.

Curious about how it all works, and how else a VPN can help? Read on for the details.

How Do VPNs Work? What Else Can They Do?

The two main purposes of a VPN are to encrypt your data and to assign your device a new IP address, depending on which server you connect to.

Encryption basically ensures that no one can see what you’re up to online. Whether it’s watching Harry Potter on Netflix, scrolling through Instagram, or any other online activity, that’s nobody’s business but yours. Not only are they great for your privacy, but VPNs also secure your data from hackers on public Wi-Fi and other unsecure networks.

As for the IP-changing part, that’s what lets you watch geo-blocked titles on Netflix in the first place. When you connect to a VPN server in a different country (say, Australia), you can basically access most content available in the region.

Of course, not all VPNs are capable of such a feat. In fact, Netflix blocks most VPNs, so only a handful of them can actually unblock content on the platform. Free VPNs are basically out of the question, as they can’t afford to keep up with Netflix’s advanced filters. On top of that, most free VPNs pose a serious security risk due to their data collection practices, potential malware infections, and more.

Will Harry Potter Return to Netflix?

Unfortunately, there’s no word on whether the bespectacled wizard and his magical adventures will return to Netflix any time soon. Fortunately, StreamCatcher offers up-to-date info about such things. Feel free to check in every so often to see if Netflix managed to bring Harry Potter back.

Otherwise, you can use the website to look up any other geo-blocked shows you’re interested in. The tool will show you which VPNs currently work on Netflix, which region a show is available in, and many more details of interest. Finally, no more need to sift through ten Google pages’ worth of (potentially outdated) news articles and Reddit posts.

Author: Gary Benson