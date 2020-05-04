Can I Sue for COVID-19?

Without a doubt, the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic has taken the world by storm. Everyone has felt the impact of this serious and deadly disease, with numerous parts of the country being shut down as many people are wondering when they are going to get their lives back. Clearly, the COVID-19 has created a unique situation, with simultaneous economic and public crises.

Many people are facing difficult times. Some people have lost their jobs. Others might have loved ones in the hospital. One of the questions on the minds of many is whether or not they can file a lawsuit against someone else in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is the responsibility of everyone to keep those around them safe. This includes employers, medical professionals, corporations, and more.

For example, some people might be told to come to work even if their business is considered non-essential. In this situation, someone might be exposed to COVID-19 at work. Individuals might be wondering if they can file a lawsuit against their employer for unnecessarily exposing them to COVID-19. It is important for everyone to note that their employer has the responsibility to protect their employees against unnecessary injuries and illnesses. Usually, this involves making sure slip and fall hazards are cleaned, ensuring there are railings on staircases, and making sure there are fire prevention measures in place. This usually doesn’t pertain to illnesses; however, the risk of contracting COVID-19 is very real and can lead to some serious financial issues if someone gets sick and cannot return to work.

Another common issue involving COVID-19 is the possibility of having a loved one who might have contracted the illness in a nursing home. Nursing homes are facing major problems when it comes to COVID-19. This is a virus that is particularly deadly for vulnerable populations, such as the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions. People who live in nursing homes often fit both of these categories. This means that nursing homes are at a significant risk of having COVID-19 run rampant through their living areas. Therefore, it is important for nursing homes to keep everyone as safe as possible. If there is any chance that nursing homes have failed in this duty, they might be opening themselves up to lawsuits, such as wrongful death cases.

It might be difficult to file a lawsuit for COVID-19 given the unique nature of this case and a lack of a clear precedent; however, everyone deserves to have their rights protected. Therefore, anyone who is impacted by this virus must make sure they preserve all documentation related to their issue. This will leave the door open to seek compensation for any situation related to COVID-19.

Author: Jacob Maslow