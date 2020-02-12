Can I File A Lawsuit If I Am Injured In An Electric Scooter Accident?

Electric scooters are one of the most popular devices in the world and they are becoming more and more popular each year. In many areas, they have begun to replace common methods of getting around like walking and biking. As popularity rises, it also becomes easier to get scooters for very affordable prices. If you are looking for a scooter, it is easier than ever to obtain one. Unfortunately, this also means a rise in electric scooter injuries. While these scooters are a very fun way to get around town, they also pose a significant risk for anyone that uses them regularly. There are organizations and regulatory bodies all over the world that are concerned about the safety hazards that electric scooters pose.

In fact, across the world, there have been several people that have died as the result of electric scooters and thousands more that have been injured while operating them. If you get into an electric scooter accident, you might be wondering if you have any grounds for a lawsuit that can help you to recover the funds that you might have used for medical bills or lost wages.

Here are some of the situations in which you might find yourself entitled to a claim for an electric scooter accident.

Motor Vehicle Caused a Collision

One of the situations in which you might have a case for opening a lawsuit is if a driver of a motor vehicle caused a collision between you and the vehicle. In most cases, this would require you to prove that the driver acted negligently before they hit you. If you are riding an electric scooter and you are struck by a motor vehicle, then the chances are that you’re going to need medical bills and time off from work.

The extent to which the driver can be held accountable in this situation will depend on which state you live in, as some states are called “no-fault” states, which means that you will have to file a claim with your insurance regardless of who is at fault in the accident. However, if the driver has struck you as the result of negligence or broken laws such as drunk driving, then you might have a stronger case for seeking damages.

Defective Device

Another potential way that you could be injured while riding an electric scooter is if the scooter is defective and causes you to crash. In this instance, it would be the manufacturer of the scooter that could be held responsible. If you experienced an injury as a result of faulty manufacturing or failure to provide you with a reasonable level of safety on your scooter, then you may be able to open up a lawsuit against the company that made your electric scooter to seek damages.

Electric scooters are one of the hottest ways to get around, but if you don’t know your rights when you are riding one, then you aren’t protecting yourself properly. If you find yourself involved in an electric scooter accident, you should contact a lawyer who has experience in these matters to help walk you through the process and get you the compensation that you deserve.

Author: Sourabh Sharma