Buying Bitcoin and Ether with a credit card

Bitengo.io offers users a smooth trading process that guarantees successful buying and selling of Cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Etherium, Litecoin, and others. The EU regulated program is designed to make it easy for users to grow their crypto trading businesses. The system offers unmatched support for users across the world.

Apart from facilitating users with the means to buy and sell Cryptocurrency using normal payment methods, the system has a unique payment system that allows the use of credit cards such as Visa and MasterCard. This presents an added advantage to users who would like to trade on the go.

Bank Card Functionality

Bitengo.io is built for your convenience as a user. That is why they have created a system that allows you to use your card to make fast and secure trades. In order to make deposits using your card, you need the following.

An account with Bitengo.io. Sign in to your online account and link a valid card. It is important to make sure that the card is valid for successful transactions. Therefore, make sure that your card is up to date.

Bitengo.io will then check and verify your personal banking information before giving the authorization to use the card on the platform. Once done, you can enjoy all the services offered by Bitengo.io.

After linking the card, Bitengo.io provides you with priceless and up to date information on trades, losses profits, and much more. What’s more, it is possible to get information on trades in different countries hence making it easy for users from all over the world to make accurate business decisions.

More Features of Bitengo.io

Bitengo.io offers a number of features that make trading within the system easy for users. The features are easy to use and are aimed at enhancing user experience within the site.

An easy registration process.

The easy registration process is built to save you time and they ensure that every step you take from the beginning to the end saves you as much time as possible. That is why the registration process has been made especially easy to get you trading as soon as possible. You will need an email address, your contact information and identification documents.

An instant verification process.

Once registered, you will need verification to secure your account. Verification prevents you from falling victim to internet fraud. Bitengo.io uses Netverify to ensure that only you can have access to your account. All you need is any form of plastic identification documents such as ID or driver’s license and your webcam. To verify, scan your documents on the webcam and give the program some time to verify you.

24-hour Support

Bitengo.io offers customers all the help they need to make successful trades. They have a robust and engaging support team ready to help you whenever you need help using the platform.

Bitengo.io’s support team will answer any question pertaining to trading within their system. Multi-language support helps people of diverse language backgrounds to use the system. Additionally, there is a helpful FAQ section with answers to some of the common questions by users.

Trading Cryptocurrencies is an intense activity that when provided with the right help, has the ability to make a lot of money. Bitengo.io offers all the help you might need as a trader to grow a =successful crypto business.

Author: Anne Melnikova