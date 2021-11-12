Buying a New Home? Things to Look Out For

If you’re in the market for a new property, you might have seen a few potential off-plan builds that you like. For many, buying a home that hasn’t been finished yet is off-putting. This is something that a lot of home buyers think about, so we’re going to help you understand more about both options.

There are tons of benefits of a home that gives you the chance to show some custom flair. But, In some cases, you’ll want to stick with a traditional home built on an established estate, and we’re going to look at the advantages of that too.

Why stick to established properties on existing estates?

If you don’t like the idea of an off-plan home, you’re not alone. There are some benefits to them, but there are lots of reasons why people like homes that are already standing. First, you know exactly what you’re buying. You know it’s already completed and that there won’t be any delays.

You also don’t have to risk the developer going out of business and you being left with an incomplete home. But there are still some advantages to buying off-plan.

You could get a cheaper home

One of the main reasons people look for off-plan properties is price. If you’re struggling to get the home you want in your area, you’re not alone. If you’re unwilling to make a compromise on an already built home to find one you can afford, an off-plan could be for you. Alternatively, you might want to look for land for sale in Townsville, this gives you the freedom to design and build it the way you want.

The reason they’re cheaper is because demand is slightly lower. As we looked at, some people are put off by the thought of an off-plan property. That makes the price lower for you.

It also means the home-builder can have some money earlier, so they’re willing to offer reductions. Cash flow can be difficult for these businesses, especially if they need more money to start more projects. With off-plan, everyone wins.

You get the finished home you want and can make changes before you move in

Another benefit of an off-plan home is that you can make tweaks and changes to the layout and finish before you get the house. Don’t like the layout? You can change it a bit? Would rather have a different kitchen? You can make that decision before the kitchen is put in, and that will save you a lot on remodelling afterwards.

When you buy an already-built property, you get what you get. With off-plan, you can adapt it to your needs and make it the home of your dreams before you move in. Here are some things you should consider before buying off-plan

Is your purchase secured and insured?

Off-plan can be risky if you go with an unknown developer, so make sure you get everything checked out accordingly. Make sure your purchase is fully covered and insured, and that you’ve got a warranty in case things go wrong after the move or if they aren’t as described. You might also want to check with your mortgage provider to make sure they will lend for off-plan developments, as some won’t.

Quality realtors like Woodlands Real Estate will make sure you’ve got everything you need at the best possible price.

Do you know anyone who’s bought off a similar project?

Ask around to see what they think. If neighbors have already moved into that development, knock on doors and ask them how they feel about their home.

Have you checked some finished homes?

Make sure you know exactly what your homes going to be like. The show-homes will often have had a lot more work put into them, so check actual houses on the plot to make sure they’re good enough.

