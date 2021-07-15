Ordering flags online can be a daunting task, when seeking both value and quality for your money.

However, don’t bother, we are here to help. In this article, you find answers to questions about things to know when you want to Order Flags online.

Without any further ado, let’s see this buyer’s guide on ordering flags.

Flag Buying Guide

In this section, you find answers to questions on the typical flag you should order online.

Which material should I choose?

Firstly, when searching for flags to order online, you should consider the kind of material used in construction.

The various kinds available are;

Nylon, which is the most popular fabric choice for flags presently. Nylon flags offer specific advantages over other flag materials, such as the ability to fly in the lower wind due to the lighter materials. Nylon features brighter and more vibrant colours. Most importantly, nylon can withstand the elements and dries quickly.

Also, we have Polyester, which is the most durable fabric choice for flags available on the market. Polyester flags are constructed with a durable 2-ply spun-woven polyester fabric.

Finally, there are the Cotton flags. Classic cotton U.S. flags are the perfect option for commemorative displays both inside and outside.

What size flag should I get?

Usually, the length of the flag should be between one-quarter and one-third the height of the flagpole.

If you’re in doubt, go with a smaller size. A flag that is too large will droop on the pole and not look as nice.

The commonest flag flown on the side of the house is a 3x5ft. Make sure that the flag does not touch any trees, bushes, siding, gutters, doorknobs, etc. as that will shorten its lifespan.

Finally, avoid overloading the flagpole.

How will I attach my flag to the pole?

There are several options when it comes to how you can attach your flag to the pole.

Header and Grommets— This is the most common and cost-effective option for flags sized up to 6x10ft that are flown at a 45-degree angle or from an in-ground flagpole.

The hoist end of the flag has a white canvas strip with two grommet holes, one at the top and one at the bottom. The flag is attached to the pole using snap hooks or plastic ties that go through the grommet holes.

Flags that are 8x12ft and larger use a roped heading – instead of grommet holes, the canvas has a nylon rope running through it. The rope includes reinforced galvanized metal thimbles at the top and bottom which attach the same way and serve the same purpose as grommet holes.

Also, you can go for Pole Sleeve with Tab— in which a pole sleeve option is usually more expensive than the header and grommet solution.

It includes an unlined sleeve that slides over the pole and covers it for the height of the flag. It has a tab on the inside, towards the top of the sleeve, which attaches to the snap hook of the pole.

The sleeve slides over a 1¼ inch diameter pole commonly mounted on buildings at a 45-degree angle.

Lastly, an effective way is using Pole Sleeve and Fringe—This option has the same attachment functionalities as the pole sleeve with colours the sleeve in this case is fully lined.

The top, fly end and bottom edge of the flag include a fringe. Colours of the fringe vary for specific flags (e.g. U.S., military, religious, etc.).

This option is mainly used to feature flags during parades and indoor displays such as courtrooms, classrooms, lobbies, etc.

Price & Guarantee

Low-cost alternatives most likely are foreign-made with cheap materials and poor craftsmanship, resulting in quick wear and excess costs for replacements over time.

However, at Ultimateflags, we construct our flags 100% in the United States and guarantee you the highest quality you can get.

Author: Benjamin Ortiz