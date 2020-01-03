Businesses That Grew Rapidly in 2019

Are you tired of your desk job? Are you ready to become your own boss and be self-employed? A lot of people feel this way but are unsure about where to start and which direction to go. It’s a competitive field, the start-up world.

The market is saturated with new and innovative ideas, set up to make everyone’s life more comfortable and to make processes shorter. This makes it hard to figure out in which direction to take your energy and business drive.

We don’t doubt you’ve done the research, and if you’re reading this, you’re probably looking for something that covers different fields, some more specifically than others, so you can look at the big picture and decide where to go from there.

Here in this article, you’ll find a list of some of the businesses that grew rapidly this year. As the decade is coming to an end, it’s important to note other people’s successes, so we can focus on improving and growing the way they did.

Bookkeeping

A lot of start-ups, businesses, and people are struggling to keep their heads above financial waters. There are financial tech apps popping up every day to help people get their finances in check.

Bookkeeping is a very important task, the kind that can make or break a business, and most business owners simply don’t have the time or the skills for it.

This business can be done in your area or even remotely, and only requires a proper knowledge about the subject. A lot of bookkeeping companies are helping businesses manage their spending and their income.

Social Media Writing

Any business that hasn’t gone viral is a business that is going down soon. When anyone starts a business, they want to gather followers, get likes and fans, and just be present on various social media platforms.

If a business is good at what it does, people will look for information about it on different social media platforms and read customer reviews. Social media and content management companies have been thriving this year, and more and more businesses are hiring them.

A/B testing, content writing, editing pictures, and figuring out when and where to post are all energy, time, and money drains. The digital marketing field has grown by about 10% this year and is sure to continue to grow.

The learning curve can be a little too steep for some, and that’s why a lot of businesses are reaching out to digital marketing companies for support with their online presence.

Marijuana

Marijuana is undeniably one of the most useful plants today. You can use it to make hemp fabric, with which one can make bags, wallets, clothes, and plenty of other things.

Furthermore, smoking bud helps glaucoma, anxiety, epilepsy, insomnia, and a myriad of illnesses and disorders. With its legality in a lot of states, we find it hard to see why most people don’t just order seeds and grow the miracle plant at home.

A lot of money is there to be made in the marijuana business, and the world is over big pharma, and therefore ready for alternative healing plants.

Virtual Reality

There are no doubts about it; virtual reality is taking the market by storm. It puts the less fortunate in places they’ve never been before; it helps people who are immobile experience things that they can only vicariously experience.

It’s a league that has grown by about 50% this year and is predicted to keep growing. It’s new and exciting, and we’re not about to get over it.

Junk Management

Minimalism is really on the rise. More and more people are consuming less, buying less, and making more things at home. The millennial and post-millennial generations are actually very worried about all the junk they will get from their parents.

Junk management companies are taking the markets by storm, helping people manage all the stuff they have and don’t really know what to do with.

Gather That Start-up Energy and Make it Happen

Now that you’re well-equipped with ideas, the only thing left to do is roll up your sleeves and get started. It’s a new market, the start-up culture, but it’s rapidly taking over. Furthermore, right now, a lot of concerns about the ethical and environmental impacts of big corporations are rising.

More and more people are letting go of all the mainstream products they’re used to and opting for supporting young businesses and start-ups. If you model yours right, you shouldn’t have problems launching the next Uber or Airbnb and taking the market by storm.

Once you launch, make sure to establish a good online presence, trust with your customers (word of mouth advertising goes a much longer way than any other form of advertising), and a good brand policy.

If you have all these things in check and were just looking for an idea, grab one of these and hit the market!

Author: Jacob Maslow