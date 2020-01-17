Brim Financial continues to evolve its credit cards rewards program with the launch of its new Brim eShop

Canadian-based fintech company, Brim Financial, may be one of the younger players on the financial services scene, but the company sees that as an asset. They are already rapidly accruing a successful track record of making good on their promise to shake up the financial services sector. While other longer standing banking institutions may be following more traditional playbooks relative to product development and customer acquisition + retention strategies, Brim Financial came on the scene completely unencumbered by such legacy complexities.

In fact, since the company’s inception in 2015, Brim Financial’s mission has been singularly guided by the desire to build a consumer-centric suite of products and services unlike anything the industry – and more importantly, the consumers the industry serves – has ever seen before. And they are making good on that promise with their latest addition to their innovative way of approaching the market – the Brim eShop.

The company has officially unveiled its newest point of consumer engagement – and in doing so, has once again redefined the value proposition for credit card rewards program customers. Unlike other credit card affiliated marketplaces, typically designed to provide a place for consumers to redeem their accrued points, this marketplace was built to completely enhance the customer’s life – offering as much as 20% off the very iconic brands that their consumers seek out. From Nike to Lululemon, to StubHub and Microsoft – this Brim eShop marketplace shatters any preconceived notions around what a credit card loyalty program marketplace looks like.

Where other credit card loyalty programs can be difficult to navigate, often limiting point redemption to certain categories such as gas or groceries, and can be even more challenging for consumers to activate their full host of benefits, the Brim eShop was designed to put more value into the hands of its customers, in real time, in a fully digital integrated digital experience. With this latest enhancement to the already successful Open Rewards program, Brim customers can earn even more points for the very behaviors they are already doing every day – and on a wide range of brands they love.

“Our members are at the core of our business, and we strive to deliver value and an experience that far exceeds anything available on the market today,” said Rasha Katabi, CEO & Founder of Brim Financial. “We believe in rewarding our members for every single activity performed, because after all, consumers drive our economy”.

Brim Financial cardmembers can access all of the benefits the Brim eShop has to offer by initiating a shopping session within the Brim eshop section of the Brim Marketplace, and is available to all Brim cardholders.

