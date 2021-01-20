Brian Ferdinand, travel expert, highlights why corporate housing works best for traveling workers

You can’t wait for the next couple of months to pass, as you’ll be flying hundreds of miles away to attend a major industry conference as a representative of your company. You look forward to promoting your company’s products and learning about other industry offerings that impact your position in the market. However, before you can focus on getting the job done when you get there, you need to secure housing for yourself during your temporary trip. According to travel afficionado Brian Ferdinand in a recently released article, a top housing choice for any serious business traveler is corporate housing.

WORK EFFECTIVELY WITH THE HELP OF CORPORATE HOUSING

Brian Ferdinand, the managing partner of CorpHousing Group, explains in the article that a luxury corporate housing rental is designed for both work and relaxation. These rentals offer high-speed Wi-Fi, thus enabling you to access reliable and secure internet connectivity when doing work in your temporary home. This is a far better situation than what you typically find in a hotel, where the Wi-Fi is frequently slow and poses grave security concerns. On top of this, hotels may charge nightly fees for internet access.

Another reason why corporate housing makes sense for business travelers is that your corporate housing unit will feature a dedicated workspace. As a result, you’ll have plenty of room for conducting small-scale business meetings as well as Zoom meetings.

EXPERIENCE MORE CUSTOMIZED SERVICE WITH CORPORATE HOUSING

Another reason to choose corporate housing units is that their providers specialize in offering customer-focused and tailored experiences. This is a sharp contrast with using Airbnb—a platform that essentially requires guests to serve themselves.

Airbnb presents yet another challenge: it comes with risks and uncertainties that outweigh the benefits it brings. For instance, many locales actually restrict short-term rental options that cater to people planning to stay in one place for fewer than 30 days.

On the flip side, top-tier corporate housing firms—such as CorpHousing Group—offer travelers reliable accommodations that are located in central urban areas. When you book a unit with such a firm, you can expect to connect with personal service representatives and greeters who will discuss your rental with you and make themselves available to resolve any problems you may encounter. This is a level of service that you simply won’t find with Airbnb, at hotels, or at other types of accommodations when traveling for business.

Author: James Daniel