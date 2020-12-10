Breaking Down Spurs’ Chance of Success This Season

As Spurs fans myself and Remi Landau, podcast partner and game watching sidekick, are not getting carried away by the fact that the team are currently sitting at the top of the table. What we are however, is very realistic given the years of promise and subsequent failure which we have seen at both White Hart Lane and the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. And with this in mind Remi and I have had a detailed look at each of the competitions which Spurs are in this year, and broken down what we think the team should be aiming for, not what they will do, just what they should be aiming for.

Europa League

The Europa League is a sad place to be for a club which was in the Champions League final just over a year ago but here we are. The truth is that Spurs should be expecting to win this competition, no matter who happens to drop in from the Champions League. This is a trophy which Mourinho has already won twice and he’ll certainly be expecting a third. Spurs have the quality and the squad depth to go all the way.

F.A. Cup

I expect Spurs to do quite well in this tournament, perhaps the Quarter Finals. Ultimately one of these competitions is going to have to give as the fixtures pile up and I suspect that it may be this domestic trophy in particular. Spurs have a decent history in the cup, but this year I think it’ll take a backseat.

League Cup

This is a cup which could set the tone for the rest of the season and Spurs are already in the Quarter Finals. If Spurs play things right then there is no reason why they can’t make this a priority and get that first win under their belts. Our chances in the Europa League are significantly higher if we win this trophy first, the Carabao Cup may not sound like the trophy of dreams, at this stage however, Spurs don’t really care what the trophy is, as long as it is a trophy.

The Premier League

Some are suggesting that Spurs could win the title this year and tome honest we both think that it is a possibility, after all stranger things have happened. In spite of this however, we are not prepared to throw caution to the wind and instead of that we are going to say that Spurs should be aiming for the top 3. If Spurs could finish in the top 3, given where we have finished in the last year, then that is a huge success and it really gives us something to build on going forward. If we win it of course, it would be immense, but we just aren’t prepared to stick out necks out yet, top 3 and a couple of trophies will do.

What are your thoughts for Spurs’ season this time around?

Author: James Daniel